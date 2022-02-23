March is a transitional month in Maine. Along with high school winter sports championship playoffs, and the ubiquitous mud made by melting snow and ice, we begin what we at the newspaper call Annual Town Meeting Season. Part One, that is. While many Lincoln County towns meet in March, others hold their meetings in May and June.

Town meetings are democracy in its most direct form.

Show up; speak your mind about the articles proposed in the annual warrant by town leaders. Decide who you want to represent you on the town select board. Parse out where it’s important to spend taxpayer money, and where it’s not. And vote.

Lincoln County News staff prepares for town meeting season by reporting on the articles on each town’s warrant, asking questions, and learning more about articles and issues that may be confusing or controversial. You’ll see us at your town meeting to report how the townspeople vote. Then, we follow up.

I suggest residents of each town do a version of the same. Towns are required to publish an annual town report that includes items to be voted on at the annual town meeting. If you do not understand something, call your town office or a select board member and ask. If something concerns you, be sure to show up at public hearings and open town meetings to share your point of view.

Mark your calendar for the date of your town meeting. It’s pretty special. Maine is one of the only states in the country that still practices this form of government.

If you are happy with the vote – or unhappy – or just have ideas about your town meeting, write a letter to the editor to follow up.

Democracy at every level only works if … well … if you do.

I hope to see you at town meeting in March.

