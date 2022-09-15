ASK THE QUESTIONS

Two weeks ago we announced the return of in-person candidates’ forums for the 2022 elections. We consider these events to be a vital part of The Lincoln County News’ election coverage, as forums provide readers additional information they need to make an informed choice about who should represent them.

That said, the process of planning the forums involves about several dozen moving parts and, at last count, more than 100 emails, so we feel a little behind the eight ball announcing the schedule two weeks before our first event.

This year’s slate consists of four forums, one more than previous election cycles. Each 90-minute forum has at least four but no more than seven candidates. We figure this will provide the opportunity for candidates to answer more questions, rather than feel they have to rush through answers.

Speaking of candidates, we have confirmation from 16 of the 20 candidates and are waiting on responses from the final four. We thank the leadership of both parties for their assistance in getting candidates on board.

Here’s how things are lining up:

Thursday, Sept. 29

Wiscasset municipal building

Senate District 24: Dresden and Sagadahoc County

House District 47: Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset

House District 53: Dresden, along with Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph

Monday, Oct. 3

Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay

Senate District 13: Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor

House District 48: Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island

Thursday, Oct. 6

Waldoboro municipal building

House District 62: Hibberts Gore and Somerville, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor

Lincoln County Commissioner, District 2: Bremen, Bristol, Monhegan, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Waldoboro

Thursday, Oct. 13

Tentatively planned for Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta

Senate District 13: Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor

House District 45: Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington

House District 46: Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro

At each forum, candidates will have two minutes to introduce themselves at the top of the forum and two minutes for closing statements at the end. In between, they will field questions from the moderator, with each candidate receiving two minutes to respond. We decided to go this route as it will give each candidate the chance to be heard, without the loudest voice dominating the conversation.

In our conversations with candidates, the question we have received the most is … what questions will be asked? It’s a good one, and we’re OK admitting we don’t know quite yet.

The newsroom developed questions for our candidate profiles that have appeared on the front page for the past few weeks. While we’re happy to ask some variation of those, we want to know what we’re missing.

In that same editorial from two weeks ago, we put out a call asking readers to submit suggestions for questions they would like candidates to answer. After all, the purpose of the forums is to provide voters the information they need to realize who will best represent their interests.

So, what do you want to know? Or, better yet, what do you need to know?

If you have a question – or even a topic you would like us to shape a question around – please email it to editor@lcnme.com.

