The fall sports seasons kicked off around Maine on Monday, Aug. 14, which means it’s almost time for local kids to head back to school.

Yes, it does feel like summer only just made an appearance, and it was a shock to us too when the Back to School Bash and Set for Success events rolled around the last two weeks.

These programs, organized by local community partners, provide children school supplies and other necessities while also giving them the opportunity to touch a truck, get a haircut, get their eyes checked, and more. This experience ensures every child starts the school year on equal footing at no cost to parents.

It’s incredible! But there’s still more we can do to support students.

While these supplies will likely last the first few weeks, if not months of the year, there is still plenty of need at local schools that aren’t necessarily covered by education budgets.

Some buildings have caring closets that carry personal items like toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant and more. These items that many of us don’t think twice about before throwing in our shopping carts, can be luxuries for others, something that can be foregone in favor of paying for electricity or food.

There are always classroom needs to consider as well. Extra boxes of Kleenex will definitely come in handy as cold and flu season comes around, which will also be here before we know it.

Consider making a donation to your local school or parent-teacher organization to ensure students continue to get what they need throughout the school year in order to be successful.

