Back in October 2018, The Lincoln County News conducted a reader survey to learn more about how our readers and the community interact with the newspaper. More than 1,000 people took the time to fill out the survey online or mail in a paper copy, and thoughtful comments from readers like you helped us better understand how the newspaper is viewed locally.

Now, thanks in part to a grant from the Maine Independent News Collaborative, we’re happy to announce we are once again conducting a survey.

While we’re always open to reader feedback, a survey provides the opportunity to learn the answers to specific questions. For example, in the 2018 survey, we asked what you thought about the width of our paper. Anecdotally, many of us had heard complaints about the size, but the survey showed us that 71.1% of respondents felt the width was fair, rather than too wide or too narrow.

While this survey will include some of the same questions – what would you like to see more of, what interests you least, etc. – we’re also looking for some guidance about what you would like us to do next. What social media platform would you like to interact with us on? Where should we be expanding (or refocusing) our coverage? What would you think about a Lincoln County News podcast?

You can answer these questions and more either by filling out the survey inserted into this edition and mailing it to or dropping it off at our office or by going to lcnme.com/reader-survey. Respondents can be anonymous, however, those who wish to can provide their name and contact information to be entered into a drawing for an engraved LCN Yeti mug.

While we have served the community for almost 150 years, we are looking toward the future. We want to continue to grow and adapt to serve our community, and we can’t do that without your input.

