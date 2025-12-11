Under the Marquis of Queensbury rules, the longest recorded bout in boxing history took place on April 6, 1893 in New Orleans. Lightweights Andy Bowen and Jack Burke contested affairs over the course of 110 three-minute rounds, taking seven hours and 19 minutes before both corners agreed to call it a draw.

Years later, in a 1904 newspaper article announcing his retirement, Burke is paraphrased saying “The boxing game today is child’s play compared to what it was 15-20 years ago.” It’s not a direct quote, but you can still hear the dismissive tone in his voice.

Complaining about how much easier it is today is a human trait that goes back to the dawn of time. Some may say things were always tougher way back when and the kids today just don’t appreciate how easy they have it. While sometimes there may be more than a grain of truth involved, often it is just a good excuse to grumble.

One thing that is harder these days is maintaining a sense of human connection in this digital age. Life moves so fast it’s hard to remember there was a time when things were honest-to-God slower. People didn’t walk around with a phone/camera/super computer in their pocket. Everything you might want to know wasn’t at your fingertips and you just had to take on faith when you said goodbye to someone, they would be safe and sound until you saw them again.

There was time when the news moved at the speed of the fastest horse, or how quickly someone could send and decipher Morse code.

As much as things have changed, some things never will. One of the best things in life remains the connection you can make with another human being. A simple nod and smile can go a long way, and you never know what someone is carrying with them.

Although it feels counterintuitive, the holiday season is a good time to slow down. Take a breath. Put the phone down. Say please and thank you. Hold the door for someone. Call a friend. Be kind.

Those things never go out of style.

