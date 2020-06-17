BE PROACTIVE

The optimism and proactive approach of local businesses and organizations to the challenges of COVID-19 are what will allow the community to withstand current economic pressures.

The optimism is visible as new businesses ventures go forward, like Harbor Ice Cream and The Harbor Room, both under new management; Midcoast Microgreens; and, as we report this week, Swell Seaweeds.

The proactive approach appears as Damariscotta businesses band together for an open-air market and New Harbor’s Gosnold Arms inn transforms into a takeout restaurant (with editor-approved results).

The blame game and partisan attacks will not see Lincoln County through this crisis.

Instead, the attitudes and actions of local people and businesses will determine how Lincoln County survives and progresses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

