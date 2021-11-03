BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE

Election Day has passed and with it my first and only term as the Ward 4 councilor for the city of Bath, a near neighbor to Lincoln County, and a far cry from the municipal structure of its towns.

What’s the difference between a select board and a city council?

That starts with the difference between a town and a city, which is mainly the structure of government.

Many New England towns still follow the model set out during colonial times, right down to continuing to hold an annual town meeting specifically in the month of March.

Why? Because in 1691, the Massachusetts General Court ordered it, according to the website “Maine: An Encyclopedia.”

I consulted this website as a source to confirm the information sketched out below.

At an annual town meeting (think local legislature), townspeople gather in person to vote on issues that impact them. They make budget decisions, enact or amend ordinances, and raise taxes, among other items.

A warrant is put together made up of articles for voters to approve or disapprove.

For a current example of this see Page 1 for reporter Charlotte Boynton’s follow up of results from Wiscasset’s special town meeting held Nov. 2.

Why is it special? Because it wasn’t held on whatever date a town votes to hold its annual town meeting.

But wait. Who creates the warrant with all the articles?

That would be the select board, elected by the townspeople at the annual town meeting to carry out their intentions.

This structure of governance is a most basic form of democracy.

As time went on and towns grew in population, industry, and public services, many added a town clerk to see to day-to-day matters. Some towns took it a step further and added a town administrator or manager to the governing structure.

In either case, the select board remains the executive authority representing the townspeople (legislative authority).

The key difference between a town and a city in Maine is that somewhere during its municipal evolution, public officials in what would become a city decided they wanted a more formal arrangement for governance.

To be a city, a charter must be adopted and a representative body elected to take the place of everyone showing up at an annual town meeting. That’s a city council.

In Bath, we have seven ward and two at-large councilors that perform both legislative and executive functions.

Cities also employ a city manager hired by the council to run municipal departments and operations, and create and administer a budget (approved by council).

Some cities have an elected mayor, too, who might have some policy-setting ability, but in many cases, simply performs ceremonial duties, like handing out keys to the city (and other accolades) and running meetings.

Bath does not have a mayor, but fortunately the council chairperson performs similar mayoral functions.

What I learned during my time as a city councilor is what a difference it makes to people when you listen to their concerns.

I already understood this from my time as editor of a weekly newspaper. I used to joke that I was the receptionist of the Unofficial Department of Complaints and Grievances.

So I was basically prepared when I was elected in an unopposed bid to serve the remaining term of Bernie Wyman, long-time Ward 4 councilor who passed away in January 2019, shortly after his reelection in 2018.

Yes, a councilor or select board member is elected to carry out certain essential tasks. What I didn’t know from experience as a reporter and editor, I learned along the way.

But what is most fundamental to excellent public service is a willingness to listen to the people you represent.

Here’s some advice for new councilors and select board members and for those continuing to serve: Pick up the phone when constituents call you. Reply to an email or text, even if only to let them know it was received. Show up when invited to meet in person.

In any case, follow up in some way with what you are asked to do.

You were elected by the people in your city or town and it is for those people each councilor or select board member must serve.

I was honored to represent the residents of Bath’s Ward 4, and serve the citizens of Bath as a whole.

I gave up my seat because now I work for you, the citizens of Lincoln County.

No, you didn’t elect me. But I know I’ll be hearing from you on the issues that impact our communities. I will always listen, even if I have no authority to vote to enact change.

It is every bit an honor and I look forward to the public service of being editor of your Lincoln County News.

