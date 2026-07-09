Over the past few weeks you may have noticed a few new names among our bylines.

Joining Twin Villages reporter Emily Bracher in the newsroom is Lily Wasserman, a recent journalism graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. While at Drake, she wrote for and later became editor-in-chief of The Times-Delphic, the university’s paper. With a second major in history, Wasserman worked as a student archivist for the school and spent many happy hours researching the area.

Lily will be covering the towns of Wiscasset, Alna, and Dresden. When she’s not working, she enjoys reading, hiking, and playing guitar.

Rounding out the year-round news team are Charlotte Boynton, who covers Westport Island, and Sarah Masters, our Arts & Eats reporter.

We’ve also had the pleasure of briefly hosting Morgan VanNosdall in the newsroom and will continue to show her some of the best Lincoln County has to offer before she departs in a few weeks.

We also have three summer interns this year, all of whom are Lincoln Academy graduates.

Maggie Kastelein is a Damariscotta native and recent graduate of the University of Maine where she majored in philosophy. She is excited to continue developing her writing while discovering the stories and connections that shape life in Lincoln County.

Amelia Rice graduated from LA last month and is excited to continue pursuing her interest in journalism at The Lincoln County News. Amelia will be moving from Walpole to Medford, Mass. this fall to attend Tufts University, where she plans to study political science and English. Outside of the newsroom, you can usually find Amelia at Pemaquid Beach Park with a good book or working as a deckhand on the Hardy Boat out of New Harbor.

Assisting Mic LeBel and Paula Roberts in the sports department in the summer is Gabby Vincentsen. Gabby’s interest in sports photography and telling stories through photos began during her senior year of high school while working on the yearbook. After graduating from LA, she received her first camera as a graduation gift.

A student at the University of Maine at Farmington majoring in secondary education mathematics with a minor in coaching, Gabby’s goal after graduation is to become a math teacher in the Lincoln County area while coaching field hockey and eventually work her way into an athletic director role.

You’ll continue to see works by Bisi Cameron Yee, a former full-time reporter who still contributes on a freelance basis, and Dylan Burmeister, who returns for another summer after completing her freshman year at Wellesley College.

If you see any of our reporters or Associate Editor Christine Simmonds or Editor Maia Zewert out and about, be sure to say hello!

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