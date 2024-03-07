CAUCUS CONCERNS

Stories come to us in a variety of ways, often as a variant of “This is the most amazing/terrible thing. You should do something/why haven’t you done anything?”

The first step in our doing anything is to find out if there is fire behind the smoke. Often as not, what we find is something in between.

A couple weeks ago, this situation presented itself when multiple sources came to us, apparently independently, to express unhappiness with the direction the Lincoln County Republican Committee was taking, particularly with its local caucus. The situation was described as dire, so we looked into it, the same way we would have if the complaints were directed at the local Democratic committee, or any other political party, for that matter.

By Maine statute, individual town committees are free to schedule their own biennial caucus. The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates to the state convention and conduct other local committee business. If the municipal committee fails to call a caucus, the county committee may call the caucus.

As explained to us, in past practice the Lincoln County Republican Committee chair has typically picked a time and place and invited the town committees to show up and do business. It is not uncommon for some towns to follow their own schedule for a variety of reasons.

By all accounts that is what happened this year when committee Chair Patty Minerich selected 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at the Water of Life Church in Newcastle as the time and place and the majority of town committees dutifully showed up.

It is our understanding four town committees did not meet on Saturday, three of them for unrelated scheduling reasons. The fourth has more or less consistently convened on its own schedule.

A few Republicans are upset with their county leadership. A few toes have been stepped on. That is not necessarily news. The fact everybody in the boat isn’t happy with the captain is not uncommon.

What is news, though, and what we feel is important to put on the record, is who was selected to be a speaker at the county organized caucus.

Matt Brackley was selected for a speaking role at the Republican caucuses this past Saturday. He recited the rules, welcomed the attendees, introduced the guest speakers, and generally directed traffic in an upbeat, professional manner.

Brackley, a Waldoboro resident who has been active with the local Republican Party, ran for the Senate District 24 seat in 2022, ultimately losing to Eloise Vitelli, the incumbent. As we previously reported, he attended the Stop the Steal rally on the National Mall on Jan. 6, 2021 and later entered the U.S. Capitol building where, he admitted to the court, he shoved two officers and acted “with the intent to commit another felony, namely, a violation of the civil disorder statute.”

Brackley was arrested at his home in July 2023 and pleaded guilty to one felony charge of assaulting an officer on Jan. 18. He is awaiting sentencing May 15.

We do not have an issue with Brackley, per se. He’s admitted to breaking the law and is taking responsibility for his actions. He is going through the legal system, and while he does so, he remains at liberty to pursue happiness in whatever lawful manner he pleases. Legal troubles notwithstanding, he has a right to legal protections. He has a right to vote. He has a right to participate. Not only does he have that right, he’s an eager and active participant in his community.

Generally speaking, we wish more people would take active roles in their community. Our communities would no doubt be better for it if more people were engaged in positive ways.

However, it is a fact that of all the Republicans in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Republican Committee chose to put Brackley in an active role in its caucus, and it is a fact enough Republicans were unhappy about it they complained to us. Frankly, we see their point. That prompted us to ask several questions to the chair of the Lincoln County Republican Committee about this particular subject, but while we received responses, the questions were not answered.

In politics, perception can often become reality. Political leaders at all levels should weigh the pros and cons of a particular stance, policy, or decision. They should always be prepared to provide justification, background, and/or context that helps explain their actions. This is important because, without explaining the rationale, people are left to their own devices to decide intent behind those actions.

Without providing context of this decision, we are left trying to understand the message the local party is making by selecting Brackley to take an active role in caucus, and all we can come up with is that it is not a good look.

