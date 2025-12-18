CHANGES ARE COMING

It will probably not come as a surprise to our readers that a physical newspaper such as this one may have an older software system that runs everything in the background.

Since the late ‘90s, we have been using software specifically developed for newspapers and publishing companies that has been updated over the years but functionally has remained very similar. For nearly three decades, we have relied on this software to manage subscriber lists, advertising inventory, accounting, vendor papers, commercial printing, and payroll.

Working with our older database system has presented significant challenges, requiring us to manually update subscription information on our website and implement a manual process to send bills electronically, all while lacking the tools of modern cloud-based services. This all adds to more labor to complete tasks and a reliance on mailed invoices and subscription notices.

Well, this is all about to change. We are working with Mirabel Technologies to implement its Newspaper Manager software suite. This new system will come with a tremendous amount of new features and ways to better communicate with our customers.

This technology change is largely made possible by a grant from the Maine Independent News Collaborative, with grant funds used to cover some of the costs for the first two years of the new software system.

Making a change of this magnitude does come with its share of challenges. Much of the customer information has to be meticulously combed through after exporting from our current software. This leaves lots of room for entry errors, missing a subscription renewal, or a change of address. We ask for your patience as we navigate these challenges, the long-term gains will be worth the short-term struggles.

Coming in the next few months, we will have a fully integrated system with our website, lcnme.com, so that you can update your address, make payments, and handle other aspects of your subscription. Our electronic newsletter will return to highlight stories of interest.

We will be making a change to how subscriptions are offered on the website, with each type being automatically renewed based on either a monthly or yearly term. Subscribers can cancel this renewal at any time through their customer portal. If you do not want to have an auto-renewed subscription, we can process your subscription in the same manner as we do now, either calling in a payment or submitting a check.

Don’t worry if this is a bit much; we will still be here in the office if you need a hand.

Currently, we offer about a dozen subscription choices. This will be streamlined to three types over two terms. The in-county, out-of-county, and digital-only subscription options will remain, but with only one-month and one-year terms available. Our pay-what-you-can policy will continue, but as it is now, this will be a process handled outside of the website.

On the advertising side, we will have a digital proofing process, electronic billing, electronic tear sheets, and an online payment gateway.

While this software does come at a cost, it has the potential to reduce some operating expenses, primarily with postage and efficiency. Your help will be needed to make full use of its capabilities toward this end.

We will be working to convert as many customers over to emailed invoices and subscription notices as possible. We ask that if you are able and interested, that you consider moving to this method of communication. Please do not start an email account only for this purpose if you do not already use one on a regular basis.

For an example of how this will help keep us viable as a company, consider the postage costs for our monthly newspaper billing. Between subscriptions and advertising bills, we mail out approximately 700 pieces per month costing about $550 in stamps alone. Commercial printing bills add to this total. Cutting into this total will help significantly with controlling operating costs.

We will be rolling out this new software with the new year, and hope to continue to grow our capabilities with it over the coming months. This process will take time, but is a necessary step toward our growth in bringing the news to this community.

Thank you in advance for your patience as we make this transition.

