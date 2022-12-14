CHRISTMAS WISHES

Second to Santa’s elves and postal employees, volunteers and nonprofit workers have to be the busiest group of people this time of year.

Annual appeals and donation letters from local nonprofits and organizations are common this time of year, especially over the past few weeks. The letters detail the plethora of ways these organizations have helped the community, from hosting educational presentations and workshops to providing food, heat, and shelter to those who need it.

Last week, we published the “Letters to Santa” supplement, filled to the brim with letters from local children about what they wanted for Christmas. Now we want to offer our local charities the same opportunity to share their holiday wishes on our editorial page with a letter to the editor.

Is there something your nonprofit needs in order to reach more people? Is there a program you may have to quietly discontinue if funding doesn’t come through? Are you short of volunteers? Tell us!

Email your letter, which can be up to 500 words, to info@lcnme.com or mail it to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. We’ll print as many as we get in the Dec. 22 edition.

It’s incredibly easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays – finding the perfect gift, making the perfect meal, having that Hallmark movie experience – but it’s important to remember there are neighbors who need assistance year-round. Let’s do what we can to help.

