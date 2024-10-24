CLEAN SWEEP

We know our local educators are a tremendous asset. This year, the rest of the state gets to appreciate that as well, as Maine Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Superintendent of the Year have all come from Lincoln County school districts.

RSU 12’s Howie Tuttle was named 2025 Maine Superintendent of the Year on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just two weeks after Wiscasset Elementary School’s Becky Hallowell was announced 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year on Oct. 10. On top of this, Medomak Valley High School’s Linda Pease was named 2025 Maine Principal of the Year in May. What a gift!

These districts face an array of challenges, from dealing with homelessness and outdated facilities to balancing needs against holding a sustainable budget.

Despite challenges threatening to deter the staff within our schools, our administrators and teachers meet these challenges daily with an unfailing, can-do attitude.

The teachers, administrators, and staff of Lincoln County schools work to cultivate a better, brighter future for the next generation and, as strong and determined as they are, they can’t do it alone.

As educators continue to work to meet all students where they are at on their respective educational journey, let’s not forget it takes a village to help youth be successful. From parents and guardians to taxpayers, all contributors play a vital role to help students get where they are meant to go.

We’re incredibly proud of Pease, Hallowell, and Tuttle, and we thank them for their exemplary work in defining Lincoln County as a standard of educational and administrative excellence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

