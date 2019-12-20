As the holidays approach, it is that time again when we enjoy eating delicious foods. As we enjoy our food, we may see our pets watching us longingly. Since it is a special occasion and we love to see our pets happy, we think, “A little won’t hurt.” Later, we are woken in the middle of the night to a vomiting pet.

Although many dietary indiscretions work themselves out, there are those that develop into acute pancreatitis and need immediate medical attention. Acute pancreatitis is the sudden inflammation of the pancreas. It is a serious condition that causes pain, vomiting, depression, and occasionally shock and death.

We commonly see acute pancreatitis around the holidays, as pets are fed table scraps. Ingesting fatty food or too much food can cause the pancreas to become inflamed. Once this happens, the pancreas stops functioning, which then causes pain and often vomiting.

As little as one piece of meat or fat can stimulate acute pancreatitis in some pets, especially if the pancreas has been previously irritated. What is considered a large amount for one pet is different for others, depending on the size, age, and health of the pet. If you must feed leftovers, do not give fatty foods. Many pets like vegetables such as carrots and cucumbers. My cat loves melons of any kind. As with any treats, only small amounts should be allowed to avoid gastrointestinal upset.

Some other foods that can cause toxic reactions or gastrointestinal upset are: chocolate, raisins, grapes, nuts, milk or cream, mold-covered foods, onions, garlic, or any other food containing the previously mentioned foods. It is best not to feed table scraps at all. Please use caution when feeding your pet “people food.”

Call your veterinarian if your pet has any unusual behavior, vomiting, diarrhea, or lethargy.

We hope you have a safe and happy holiday!

Pet Poison Helpline: 800-213-6680

