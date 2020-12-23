‘Tis the season of giving. Remember your pet family with affordable pet insurance. Protect your pet and your budget when the unexpected happens. As veterinarians, we strive to keep your pet healthy for life, but unfortunately, we often see responsible pet owners struggle with the costs associated with treating illness and injury. Pet insurance has become more affordable as time has gone by, since more companies are offering it. Budget for your pet’s insurance and never have to worry about being able to get the best care when they have an accident or become ill.

Is pet insurance a practical option for you? Consider the following questions. Do you consider your pet to be a member of the family? Do you buy toys, treats, and nice bedding for your pet? Do you feed your pet high-quality pet food? Do you want to provide optimal health care for your pet whenever they need it? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, then pet insurance is right for your pet family.

Now, do you have an established budget and savings plan in place for your family that you contribute a set amount to each month? Can you designate a significant portion of your savings for pet care without negatively affecting your life? If you answered “no” to any of the last few questions, then pet health insurance warrants your attention. If choosing between your pet’s health and your financial status would be difficult, then please consider pet health insurance for peace of mind.

When looking for a good pet insurance company, search many sources; they are not all equal. Then, call the companies you are interested in and ask questions. How long have they been in business? Who are the underwriters? Are there any exclusions to coverage? What are the lifetime benefits and deductibles? The best pet insurance companies have made their policies simple and easy to understand. Customer satisfaction ratings are also particularly important to pay attention to.

We strongly encourage you to look into pet insurance for your pet family. Your veterinarian may have experience with one or more insurance companies and may be able to offer insights.

