Did you know that dogs and cats can have allergies just like people? Signs of an allergic reaction in dogs and cats differ from those in people. Commonly you will see pets scratching, biting, rubbing, and/or chewing themselves. Other symptoms include, but are not limited to, head-shaking, ear problems, recurrent skin infections, skin rashes, respiratory problems, and intestinal problems.

How do dogs and cats get allergies?

The most common reason a pet has allergies is due to inheriting from their parents the tendency toward producing an immune response to specific allergens. Repeated exposure to the offending allergen over a period of months to years will eventually cause symptoms.

Typically, there are short periods of symptoms, which may be mild to unnoticeable. Repeated exposure over time causes the pet to experience longer periods of discomfort and more severe symptoms, which is usually when the pet owner notices a problem.

What could my dog or cat be allergic to?

The most frequently seen allergens in pets are to food, dust or storage mites, fleas, and molds. Many pets are also allergic to tree and grass pollen. When seasonal allergies are combined with other allergens, the signs and symptoms are more intense.

How do I know if my pet has allergies?

If your pet has any of the above signs or symptoms, you should talk to your veterinarian. Most often a thorough visit with the pet is required. A hypoallergenic veterinary brand food trial is the best first step to rule out food as a cause. Blood tests also can be done to determine what your pet may be allergic to.

How are allergies treated?

A number of options are available. However, removing, avoiding, and/or reducing the offending allergen is the most important. Your veterinarian will decide on the best treatment for your pet depending on what they are allergic to. Some options available are long-term medications and immunotherapy, which requires injections to be given.

Success of treatment depends on the overall health of the pet, avoidance of the offending allergen, giving medications and/or treatments as directed, and following any other instruction from your veterinarian.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

