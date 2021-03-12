At the Lincoln

Soon we will reopen the doors to the historic Lincoln Theater. While we have instituted several new processes and procedures for this time of COVID-19, this week we thought we would focus our column on our new ticketing process.

Before coming to the theater

While the pandemic is still about, all tickets must be purchased in advance through our website at lincolntheater.net. This is a completely secure site where you can use a credit card, PayPal, or gift card for your transactions. If you previously purchased a Lincoln Theater gift card, you can use the 16-digit number on the back of the card. Be assured that your credit card information will never be saved, or your contact information shared. Your email address will provide us with our own contact tracing ability, should we need it.

When you go to lincolntheater.net, you will be able to select your seats and the system will automatically keep you socially distanced from other parties. An email will be sent to you containing your tickets and receipt. You may also print your ticket after your purchase before leaving the website. Should you need assistance with tickets, please call the theater office at 563-3424 on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and we will gladly assist you. Please note that we are not able to take voicemail or email reservations for tickets.

At the theater

Please print and bring your physical tickets with you or have them available on your phone when you arrive at the theater. When you enter the building, you will head upstairs to our lobby area where there are two self-scanning ticket stations located just outside the doors of the theater. Please scan your tickets and the monitor will note you are good to go and free to seat yourself. Staff members and volunteers will be available to help you find your seats.

Ticket prices

Our movie prices are staying the same as before; $8 for adults, $6 for Lincoln Theater members, and $6 for youth ages 18 and under. Special programming prices vary, though members will continue to receive their $2 ticket discounts. Through a gift from a generous donor, we are not passing along any electronic ticket fees to our patrons.

Ticket refunds

For everyone’s safety during this time, we have modified our ticket return policy. If you have cold or flu like symptoms on the day you are due to attend, then please do not come to Lincoln Theater. Please email the theater office or leave a message at 563-3424 and we will gladly arrange for you to view another showing, if possible.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting for a test result and are required to isolate, please email us at info@lincolntheater.net or call the theater office to leave a message, and we will be happy to exchange your tickets for a future showing.

Opening Weekend special

Did you know you can watch “Nomadland” for free on the big screen on opening weekend? Just visit our partners at King Eider’s Pub for either indoor dining or curbside pick-up on Friday, March 19, Saturday, March 20, or Sunday, March 21, show your pre-purchased tickets for the show that day, and they will discount the amount of your ticket from your bill. Seating is limited so get your tickets soon and make your reservations at King Eider’s.

If you are picking-up curbside, kindly remember that food and beverages are not allowed in the theater at the present time.

Community Zoom — Friday, March 12

The theater will hold a Zoom call for the community at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12 to answer any questions the ticketing process, safety protocols, reopening plans. If you would like to participate, email andrew@lincolntheater.net and we will send you a link for the virtual meeting.

Finally

At the present, no concessions will be on sale, no outside food or drink will be allowed, and masks must be worn at all times inside Lincoln Theater. All tickets must be purchased in advance through our box office at lincolntheater.net. Movie ticket prices are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. The theater office is open to assist with online ticket purchases by calling 563-3424 on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information about upcoming films and events, go to lincolntheater.net or sign up for the theater’s weekly e-blasts. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. Curtain going up!

