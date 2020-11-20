If you enjoy this column, I now have a Facebook page dedicated to my writing and future projects. The page can be found at facebook.com/leeemmonswriter.

For this week’s column, I would like to explore oddly shaped rocks. Not the regular, run-of-the-mill lumps that you see spread out across the woods and fields of Lincoln County. I’m talking about unique specimens. The rock that looks like a musical instrument or the state of Missouri. Or the rock that looks like an animal or even a person. Any rock that is unique-looking and bizarre in any way is a contender for the first, and perhaps only, Oddly Shaped Rock Contest.

Here’s how it works. Send me a picture of a rock that you think is especially odd or interesting. In your email, please list the town the rock is located in as well as a very general description of the area. For example, is the rock in your backyard? By your camp? Up the road in a field? If the rock is located on a local preserve, please mention that. Context is important for judging. I can’t just recognize any old rock. Finally, state what you think your rock looks like as well as how you first noticed it. My email is listed above. If you don’t use the internet, contact the newspaper and we can work out an alternative way of looking at the photo.

The rock should be located somewhere in Lincoln County. Rocks from towns that neighbor Lincoln County are also acceptable. However, let’s be cautious here. If it’s more than a half-hour drive from the county line to find your rock, it’s too far to be included. If these rules seem random, remember, this is an oddly shaped rock contest. We’re in uncharted waters here, folks.

Depending on the number of entries, I will either award one overall winner or first place, second place, third place, and an honorable mention. This contest is open to all ages. The winner will receive bragging rights and the publication of their photo in the newspaper. Maybe we can also figure out some type of prize …

I encourage everyone interested to submit a photograph and description. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 27. No knowledge of geology or local history is needed. I hope that this contest will encourage you to go outside (wear your orange!) and take some pictures.

If the environs around your home are rock-free, consider visiting a local trail or shoreline and looking there.

