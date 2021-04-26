There has been a fair amount written in this paper recently about the continued issue of littering. As we all notice (or perhaps pretend not to), there is an ever-growing amount of roadside and coastal trash in our area. And while we cannot solve this particular problem overnight, we can help on an individual and community level.

On May 1, from 9-11 a.m., I am organizing the first annual Twin Villages Community Cleanup. That morning, we will meet at Mobius (319 Main St., Damariscotta) and divide up into small groups to cover parts of both Damariscotta and Newcastle. Participants should bring gloves and a trash-picking tool. Trash bags will be provided.

If you’re interested in participating, please email or contact me. With enough people, we will be able to cover more ground. As the old saying goes, many hands make light work. Whenever possible, recyclables will also be sorted out.

Outside of Bristol, which is very fortunate to have the TarrNation Committee, it seems that there is a dearth of organized cleanups in Lincoln County. Trails are cleaned by land trusts, and roads are adopted by civic-minded people working alone. By joining forces and organizing these smaller efforts, there is a real opportunity to make a difference.

Finally, with Earth Day here, it is worth taking a moment to appreciate trees. Beyond providing oxygen, trees absorb carbon dioxide, help manage stormwater runoff, and provide food and shelter for many living things. Forests are the world’s water fountains and medicine cabinets. For most terrestrial species, they are home.

