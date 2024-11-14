As we enter this dark time of year, I don’t think I am alone as I seek warm, comforting foods. Roasted root veggies are a staple in my kitchen (and probably yours) during these months. They store well, are affordable, and are easy to find at grocery stores and farmers markets alike. And they are versatile so you can mix and match them however you prefer.

Not only are these veggies accessible, but they are easy to cook and full of nutrients. The simple parsnip, for instance, is full of vitamins C and K, potassium, and magnesium! Cook those with colorful sweet potatoes and beets, and you’ve got a beautiful and healthy dish.

So grab some roots vegetables (you might even be able to snag some from one of our share tables these days) and get roasting! Below are some basic instructions from University of Maine Cooperative Extension. When it comes to spicing, do what moves you! Cumin is my current go-to.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wash and cut vegetables into uniform pieces. Toss vegetables with one tablespoon oil. Add black pepper and dried herbs and spices like basil, rosemary, or tarragon. Place on a lightly greased pan or baking sheet with short sides (or on a broiler pan), in a single layer. Roast in the oven for 20–30 minutes, stirring after every 10 minutes. Add extra time if the vegetables are cut into large pieces. Vegetables are done when they are lightly browned on the edges. They develop more flavor if browned throughout.

Want to add a sauce to make the veggies extra special? Try this lemon tahini sauce from Moosewood Cookbook:

Mix 2 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 cup tahini, 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 2 tbsp water, 1/4 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp vinegar (white, cider or red wine), and 1/4 tsp salt (more to taste) together in a blender and adjust as you like.

