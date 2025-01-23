Anyone else think that Dolly Parton should be in charge? It can’t just be me. She’s talented, she’s giving, she’s grateful.

When we hear Dolly Parton’s name, we think of country music, theme parks, charities, unapologetic style, and coats of many colors. But did you know that she also loves to cook? Dolly’s birthday is Jan. 19, so let’s take this opportunity to celebrate her and one of her favorite foods: potatoes.

While Dolly Parton has many books and products on her resume, her newest cookbook is written with her sister, Rachel Parton George, and titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin.’” It has plenty of fun comfort foods, including a bunch with the potato as the star. One recipe is for loaded baked potatoes. Dolly and Rachel bake their potatoes scrubbed, dried, and unpierced before loading them with cheese, sour cream, and whatever else you might like. Simple and delicious.

I don’t think I need to provide a bunch of Mainers with potato how-tos, as you all could probably write your own cookbook solely on spuds. But here’s some of our favorite things about them. The skin is full of nutrients, including high doses of vitamin C and potassium. They are versatile, providing options for boiling, frying, roasting, etc!

Plus, the variety of types seems endless. I recently discovered the adorable pinto gold which we received from Goranson Farm.

You can even use potatoes (especially if they have been sitting around for a bit too long) for some fun crafts with kids, like carving them for easy at-home stamps. So grab some potatoes (you probably can find some at our share tables, your own root veggie stash, or a winter farmers market), crank your favorite Dolly album, and get cookin’. Try one of the Parton sisters’ recipes or this easy ham and potato chowder recipe from Maine SNAP-Ed.

Ingredients: 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 small onion, chopped, 1⁄2 head cabbage, chopped (about 6 cups),1 large potato, peeled and diced, 2 cans (14.5 oz each) low-sodium chicken broth (see notes), 2 cans (15 oz each) cream-style corn, 1 cup chopped lean ham (8% fat), 1⁄2 tsp pepper, 1⁄2 cup grated cheddar cheese.

Directions: Heat oil in 4 quart (or larger) saucepan. Saute onion, cabbage, and potato over medium heat, stirring often, until soft, about 10 minutes. Add chicken broth, corn, ham, and pepper. Cover and simmer until potato is tender, about 10 minutes. Serve hot, sprinkled with cheese. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes: Leave skin on potato for added nutrients. For a vegetarian soup, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth and beans for the ham.

