February is full of themed days and observances, and I am ready for it. Just a few are National River Day (Feb. 2), National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5), National Flannel Day (Feb. 10), National Caregivers Day (Feb. 21), and National Dog Biscuit Day (Feb. 23).

And there are many more, some sweet (Valentine’s Day) and some silly (National Tooth Fairy Day). But one day I think we can all get behind is National Pizza Day, coming right up on Feb. 9.

Pizza is definitely something worth celebrating. Regardless of taste preferences or dietary needs, pizza can find a way to fit in. It can be store bought or homemade, gluten free, vegan, organic, vegetarian, covered in meat, fancy, or simple. I hope you all take some time to celebrate pizza this weekend, whether you go out to your favorite local spot (hey, Oysterhead Pizza Co.), order in, or get creative in your own kitchen.

English muffin pizzas (known as mini-pizzas in my family) are a cost-effective way to meet everyone’s preferences, get kids involved in cooking, and serve a healthy meal at home. I remember being able to add the toppings for my own as a kid and trying my hardest to mimic whatever the Ninja Turtles had on theirs. If you need inspiration, that could be a good place to start!

Or start here, with a recipe from Maine’s SNAP-Ed programming for English muffin veggie pizzas.

Ingredients: 1 large broccoli crown, chopped; 4 whole wheat English muffins; 1 cup pizza sauce (or tomato sauce) no salt added; 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, part skim; 1 medium carrot, shredded; 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese.

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put the broccoli in a medium saucepan with water to cover. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1-2 minutes or until tender. Drain the water from saucepan and let broccoli cool. Toast the 8 English muffins halves. Measure out 3 tablespoons shredded carrot into small bowl. Spoon 2 tbsp pizza sauce over each English muffin half. Sprinkle 1 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese on each half. Put 2 tbsp broccoli and 1 tsp shredded carrots on each half. Sprinkle each half with 1 teaspoon grated parmesan cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted.

Notes: Use leftover veggies from a previous recipe to save time. Try using frozen chopped broccoli and thaw before adding to pizza. Swap out English muffins for something gluten free or whole wheat pita. Mix it up with your toppings!

