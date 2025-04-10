Whoops. March is over and we completely forgot to celebrate that it was National Nutrition Month! But instead of waiting a whole year, let’s just keep the celebration going. Nutrition should be something that is acknowledged, educated on, and practiced every day, not just for a month, right?

National Nutrition Month was established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It is designed to highlight making informed food choices and developing healthier eating and physical activity habits. Much of the promotion around this topic involves increasing understanding of food and nutrition, and how foods impact health throughout life. And while there are certain things about healthy eating that are true across the board, nutrition might mean something different for each person, each family, each community.

This year’s theme for the month was “Food Connects Us.” In this moment in time, connecting with each other is one of the most important things we can do, and food is often what brings us together. Food pantries allow for connection with other community members and resources. Communal meals (like at the Wiscasset Community Center, or through Community Plate’s Story Sharing Suppers) can expose you to new foods and new connections.

Planning meals with friends and family can be something to look forward to. Whether you connect with your local farmer or business owner over the food they provide, with your family as you prepare it together, or with your neighbors as you share a meal, the potential for connecting over food is everywhere.

You can embrace nutrition and connection by learning cooking, food preparation, and meal planning skills; exploring where your food comes from (a fun and enlightening activity to do with kids!); learning about community resources such as SNAP, WIC and local food banks; and receiving personalized nutrition information to meet your health goals (some insurances cover seeing a registered dietitian).

Consider donating to or volunteering with a local food pantry; experimenting with recipes using different ingredients or cooking techniques; and including some favorite cultural foods and traditions or try new global flavors.

Enjoy your meals with family or friends, when possible. Learn how nutrient needs may change with age. Focus on balanced and sustainable eating habits. Take a look at your own habits and see if there are any small changes you can make.

With the growing season coming right up, some seasonal ways to highlight nutrition can be as simple as starting a little garden or adding some new veggies to a long-established garden. You could also reach out to your local farms and sign up for a community-supported agriculture program. Or, a personal favorite, make visiting a farmers market part of your routine.

How will you embrace nutrition and connection this spring?

