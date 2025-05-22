Last week was the opening day for some of our farmers markets and we are so grateful to be part of these communities. The opening of outdoor markets is one of the most exciting signs of spring and summer, and such a great way to connect after the winter. Now, more than ever, is a time to support our local farmers and come together in community. Going to a farmers market is one of the best ways to do just that.

Lincoln County is lucky to have four regular farmers markets, along with all our wonderful farm stands.

Boothbay Farmers Market: Located on the Boothbay Common, at 1 Common Drive in Boothbay. Open Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 9.

Damariscotta Farmers Market: Located at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, at 3 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta. Open Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon through mid-October.

Wiscasset Farmers Market: Located at the Wiscasset town office parking lot, at 51 Bath Road in Wiscasset. Open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23 through Oct. 10.

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Farmers Market: Located at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville. This market has historically been a weekly Sunday market, though there are some schedule changes this year. They will be offering a full farmers market once a month, as well as other events on nonmarket Sundays. Please check out their social media and sign up on their website for the newsletter – which is fantastic – to stay informed of specific dates and all the fun things they have going on this summer.

And in order to ensure that farmers markets are true community spaces and welcoming to all, several of our markets accept the Supplemental Food Assistance Program as payment. Damariscotta Farmers Market and Pumpkin Vine Family Farm are longtime participants, and Boothbay Farmers Market is joining the program this year!

If you are shopping with SNAP, you will receive a matching amount back to what you spent in coupons called Maine Harvest Bucks, which can be spent on fruits, vegetables, and seedlings. For example, spend $10, get $10 back! This is an amazing system run by Maine Federation of Farmers Markets that aims to support both shoppers and the farmers selling their goods.

Healthy Lincoln County will be at the info booth tents at both Damariscotta and Boothbay markets, so start with us to shop with SNAP, if you have any questions about this program, or just to say hello!

What markets will you visit this season? There will be plenty of your favorite go-to vendors, as well as new ones at each market. Hope to see you out and about this market season!

