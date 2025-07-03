Summer days can be full of chaos and sunshine. Between beach trips, bike rides, park outings, and everything in between, mealtimes don’t always make the list. That’s where the Summer Meals Program comes in. Kids and teens 18 and under can grab a free, healthy meal at sites all around Lincoln and Knox counties. No signing up, no ID, and no catch.

Eating well during the summer helps kids stay energized, active, and ready to learn. Kids who get regular nutritious meals are more likely to retain what they learned during the school year and feel better prepared when they head back in the fall. These meals support more than just hunger; they support healthy growth, learning, and a strong start to the new school year.

Whether your kids are tagging along on errands, need a quick bite after a swim, or you’re just trying to get through the day without packing another lunch, these meals are here to help. You’ll find them at playgrounds, schools, libraries, and even on wheels thanks to the mobile routes. Keep an eye out for Lulu the Lunch Wagon! You can find the full schedule on our website or by following Healthy Lincoln County on Facebook and Instagram.

And yes, the meals really are free at all open sites for kids and teens 18 and under. There’s no paperwork, no income requirements, and no questions asked. That makes it easier for all kinds of families, whether you’re local, visiting grandparents, or simply short on time.

Even better, your visit helps keep the program going. Whether you stop by once a week, just occasionally, or your kids visit a site while spending time with friends or grandparents, each meal served shows that this program matters. Your participation helps keep sites open, mobile routes running, and support in place for next summer.

It also helps reduce stigma by showing that free meals are for all kids, not just those in need. Sharing the schedule, carpooling with a friend, or simply spreading the word can make a big difference. The more people who take part, the stronger and more welcoming the program becomes.

Meals are simple and kid friendly. Sandwiches, fruits, veggies, and milk are common staples. Swing by on your way to the beach or before heading out for the day. It’s one less thing to pack, and you can feel good knowing your child is getting a balanced meal that meets U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition standards. Some sites even offer fun extras like games, taste tests, or stickers.

To find a nearby location or check the mobile route schedule, follow Healthy Lincoln County on Facebook and Instagram for updates, fun activities, and any changes. You can also visit our FAQ page or email the summer meals coordinator at summermeals@healthylincolncounty.org with any questions.

