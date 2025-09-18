Another summer has come and gone, and what a season it was for the summer meals program. From open sites at public libraries to mobile route stops, this program helped make sure kids across Lincoln and Knox counties had access to healthy, free meals all summer long.

We’re proud to share that it was a super successful summer. Together, we served 13,787 meals to kids and teens 18 and under, averaging 150 children each day. Each one helped fuel summer fun, keep kids active, and set them up for a strong start to the new school year.

This work is only possible because of the people behind it. Thank you to our dedicated volunteers who gave their time, the kitchen staff who prepared thousands of meals, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their ongoing support. Your efforts kept the program running smoothly and made a difference in so many families’ lives.

While this summer has wrapped up, we’re already looking ahead. Plans are in motion for next summer, and we can’t wait to share what’s next. Be on the lookout for updates, new sites, and more ways to stay connected with Healthy Lincoln County by following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Most of all, thank you to our community for showing up, spreading the word, and helping us reach thousands of kids. Together, we made this summer one to remember. Till next summer!

