There has been uncertainty around the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, known as SNAP, this month, to say the least.

For most people, these benefits are distributed between the 10th and 14th of each month. In Lincoln County alone, there are over 1,800 households who rely on these benefits, which are often not enough to fully fund grocery bills until the next distribution.

The echo that we are hearing across Lincoln County in this moment of emergency is “How can I help?” Some restaurants and small stores are getting creative in offering free or reduced-price meals if you show your EBT card, some community members are offering to provide gift cards, and many others are collecting food.

With so many folks starting food drives and wanting to support the pantries as they prepare for what could be a big change in operations, now is the time to think about best practices around this kind of support. Below are some tips to help out.

Check with the organization you want to donate to by looking online or giving them a call. Some might be in need of a financial collection instead of items. Others might need volunteer drivers. There are lots of ways pantries could use support, regardless of if you can offer food or cash. Each pantry has unique needs, so checking in with a particular pantry or organization around what would be most useful for their patrons is a good first step.

When choosing food to donate, think about the concept of “food dignity.” Start by making sure it is safe. Is it unexpired and in undamaged packaging? Next, think about what you are donating, especially if you have financial wiggle room. Are you donating something that your own family would eat? Can you get a diversity of brands and types of foods to meet multiple preferences and dietary needs? Can you contribute some special items along with the basics? Could you donate items that complement each other?

Also to keep in mind is that many folks, when given the option, will gravitate to foods that are nutrient rich and can contribute to healthier meal options. Examples include low-sodium canned vegetables, canned fruits in juice, whole grains, canned lean proteins like tuna or beans, and low sodium, “heart healthy” soups.

There is also the possibility of donating non-food items. People are making tough choices now between which purchases can take priority, and items like toiletries, laundry soap, and personal hygiene products may take a backseat to ensure that one’s family is fed.

It is important to note that while many are stepping up now, the real need will continue after Monday, Nov. 10, when benefits that are typically loaded onto cards are simply not there. We are seeing many people offering support at this moment, and I do hope the momentum of mutual aid will remain strong.

If you are in need of resources or want to offer resources and have questions, please call us at the Healthy Lincoln County resource line at 350-0536.

