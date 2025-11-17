Colder weather in New England always has me turning to the pantry to make soups, casseroles, and my favorite comfort foods. Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or have been cooking from scratch for years, there are some basic steps everyone can take to stock a pantry that will allow you to be ready to whip up that meal you are craving the next time the weather turns and you don’t want to make a trip to the store.

Keeping a stocked pantry can help you save money by eliminating extra trips to the store and allowing you to menu plan more easily. It can also help you save by allowing you to purchase items when they are on sale or when you have a coupon. Because pantry staples often have a long shelf life, you can take advantage of buying a few packages of rice or beans when on sale and storing until they are needed.

When stocking up, focus on foods you know you and your family will eat. Choose beans and vegetables that you will use and buy your favorite types of rice and pasta shapes. To increase health benefits, choose vegetables and broths that are low in or have no sodium added and fruit that is canned in juice instead of syrup.

When it comes to your grain choices, look at choosing some whole wheat options in your pasta and breads or whole grains like quinoa and oats. In choosing and buying spices, focus on your favorites and to save money, try buying brands shelved in the ethnic food section or buying smaller amounts from the self-serve bulk section.

With this suggested list you will be well on your way to a stocked pantry and ready for the season of hibernation and beyond.

Dry goods: white and brown rice, pasta, quinoa, barley, breadcrumbs, nuts, nut butter, raisins, and dried fruits

Canned goods: potatoes, tuna, chicken, salmon, beans, favorite veggies, tomatoes, tomato sauce, pineapple, and applesauce

Spices: salt, pepper, basil, cinnamon, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, ginger, oregano, chili, cumin, and paprika

Liquid: broth/stock (chicken, beef, or vegetable), vinegars, soy sauce, olive oil, and canola oil

Baking: flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, corn starch, rolled oats, vanilla, and cocoa powder

Once you get your stock home from the store, be sure to store newer items in the back, pulling forward the older box of pasta or older can of beans. By doing this, you will help to be sure you use items before expiration dates are passed.

When you get ready to plan for next week’s menu and shop, start by looking at the pantry and taking note of anything that needs to be used prior to expiration so that you can plan around those items first.

