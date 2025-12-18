The Ecumenical Food Pantry, open every Tuesday morning from 9-11 a.m. in the ground floor of The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle, was already busy with volunteers setting up when I arrived at 8 a.m.

Visitors to the pantry are greeted outside by volunteers and given an entrance number to ensure that those shopping inside have some time and space to gather their items. Once inside, customers are greeted warmly, and new customers are simply asked to fill out a very brief information card where they self-report the names and ages of those in the household, contact information, and income level. No special verification documentation is requested or required in order to visit the pantry.

From there, patrons are welcomed into the shopping space. The pantry uses a hybrid-shopping model where patrons first choose from a variety of prepared foods, proteins, breads, desserts, and fresh produce. Next, patrons can visit two closets where they pick up both prepared bags of essentials and choose a few additional items for themselves.

As a partner-pantry with Good Shepherd Food Bank, some of the food offered is donated by Hannaford; however, it is never known what or how much will arrive. Produce donations come in from grow-to-give farms and from local farmers. Pantry staples and items for the closets often come in from food drives, and Kieve Wavus Education often donate prepared meals.

But even with all the community support, the Ecumenical Food Pantry purchases about 70% of the food and goods that are offered each week to ensure they have what is needed by the patrons. With your monetary donations, the pantry is able to purchase food through Good Shepherd Food Bank and through generous partnerships with Main Street Grocery and local farmers to stretch the dollars even further.

The pantry was started and continues to be supported by eight local churches that joined forces to serve the community. It is a 100% volunteer-run endeavor, and while the volunteer roster is currently full, they are always in need of monetary support.

Currently visitor numbers are up by about 20%. During this time of uncertainty, the pantry has seen more new patrons and is seeing many people returning who have not used the pantry in a long time.

The pantry also provided the 350 Thanksgiving baskets to nine different towns. In addition to food at the pantry, they also offer a space for assistance should one need to access other services. During pantry hours patrons can sit down with someone at the help desk to learn about and get referrals for other services such as heating assistance, housing, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Healthy Lincoln County will continue to highlight each of the Lincoln County pantries. Stay tuned for the next one near you.

