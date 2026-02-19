Sweet potatoes are delicious all year long, but during the winter season, they are a pantry staple for many, including me.

They are affordable and accessible at many food pantries, share tables, grocery stores of all sizes, and farmers markets and stands. They store well, so you might even have some from last season’s harvest of your own garden. They can be great for so many people’s dietary needs, from little ones trying solid foods to older adults needing to shift their diets to softer meals.

Plus, they are part of the morning glory family unlike other potatoes, which is great for folks who might have a hard time with nightshade veggies like white potatoes and eggplant.

Sweet potatoes are currently having their moment in the spotlight, when a meal of a baked sweet potato stuffed with cheese and eaten like a sandwich has taken off on social media platforms. But there’s more to this food than TikTok stardom. They are nutrient-dense root vegetables that support eye health, immune function, heart health, blood sugar management, and digestive wellness. They are rich in antioxidants and are a great source of fiber, vitamins A and C, and minerals.

One of the best things about sweet potatoes is that they can be used in sweet or savory dishes because of their natural sweetness. They are one of the most versatile foods out there with how many different ways they can be prepared, and what they can be deliciously combined with. Maybe you like to get back to basics, so you toss the sweet potato right in the oven for an hour or so, and eat it mashed with butter and salt and pepper (one of my favorite foods when I am feeling under the weather). Or maybe you want to branch out.

There are zillions of recipes out there that have sweet potatoes as the star, from soups to salads to desserts. A fun, family-friendly way to eat them is stuffed, with each family member adding the toppings of their choice. These could be beans, meat, cheese, other veggies, or whatever you like.

If you want to prepare them as a sweet treat, an easy, low ingredient way is to simply cook until tender, mash with butter, milk, and a touch of maple syrup. Or go a bit more complex and find a sweet potato pie or sweet potato brownie recipe.

What is your favorite way to include sweet potatoes in your meals?

With many people looking at their garden planning for the coming season, maybe you want to include a section for sweet potatoes. Grow your own this season and store for a cozy meal next winter!

