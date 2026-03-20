We are approaching the end of March, which brings two Maine staples in mud and maple.

True spring is arriving, and we are soaking up those first warm days as our driveways and trails turn to temporary mud pits. This was my favorite time of year as a kid in rural Maine, when we had to park our car at the end of a long driveway and splash our way home through the puddles. And with mud season comes a favorite day for locals, visitors, and business owners: Maine Maple Sunday weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, maple producers and businesses across the state will be participating in the festivities. While other states may also be famous for their maple syrup, Mainers were the first to turn it into an official party and this year marks the 43rd annual Maine Maple Sunday weekend. One hundred Maine sugar houses plan on being a part of it, hosting visitors on one or both days.

There is a lot to learn and to celebrate this weekend. Maine produces more than 575,000 gallons of maple syrup each year. There are about two million maple tree taps in Maine, and 450 producers are licensed to sell maple products.

The process of making sugar and syrup from the maple tree was developed by Native Americans of the Northeast. Maine’s maple sugar bush provides recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat, pulp and firewood, a source of natural sweetener, and forest management.

Maine is the fourth-leading maple syrup-producing state, though we could argue the syrup is the best.

When visiting farms on Maine Maple Sunday weekend, you can expect to learn all about the maple syrup industry, from sugar bush tours to demonstrations to tastings. Many farms offer games, activities, treats, tours, music, full breakfasts, and so much more. It is a weekend focused on community and tradition.

While spring is a great time for outings, remember that we are talking about spring in Maine, which brings changing weather, bumpy roads, and ice mixed in with the mud. Depending on where you are going, make sure to check the conditions and wear your boots. Many places you might visit are working farms and homes, so follow any guidelines the owners have in place.

Each farm does their events differently, from free and ticketed events to parking procedures and open times. Be sure to check before making a trip.

Luckily, if you can’t make it to a farm this weekend, maple and our maple syrup producers, can be celebrated all year long. Many of these folks sell their products at small businesses and grocery stores, farm stands, farmers markets, and even on their own online shops.

For those who plan on joining this weekend, you can find a list of participating sugarhouses by visiting the Maine Maple Producers Association website at mainemapleproducers.com.

What a great way to welcome spring, enjoy the flavors of maple, and support our local producers all at the same time!

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