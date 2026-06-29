Schools are out, which brings Healthy Lincoln County to one of our favorite programs: Summer Meals! Healthy Lincoln County is once again coordinating free summer meals for children and teens through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with local schools and organizations.

Meals will be available at sites across Lincoln County and nearby communities throughout the summer months. The program is open to all children ages 18 and under, no questions asked, and no registration required.

For many families, summer means beach trips, play dates, family visits, and lots of fun. But it also can mean added stress as you juggle additional childcare needs and additional meals to be eaten at home. Even if finances aren’t a problem, the expense of time and energy can certainly take a toll. Let Summer Meals be part of your plan!

Believe it or not, your visit actually helps keep the program going, showing that this program is important for our communities. Whether you stop by once a week, just occasionally, or your kids visit a site while spending time with friends or grandparents, each meal served shows that this program matters. Your participation helps keep sites open, mobile routes running, and support in place for years to come. It also helps reduce stigma by showing that free meals are for all kids, not just those experiencing food insecurity.

Kids in Maine get free meals all school year long, so families should have access to those in the summer as well!

Meals are simple and kid friendly. Sandwiches, fruits, veggies, and milk are common staples, all following the USDA nutrition standards and made in one of our local school kitchens. Last summer, I heard rave reviews of the Caesar salad!

Some sites even offer fun extras like games, taste tests, or stickers.

There are many hands that contribute to the running of this program, from staff at Healthy Lincoln County to the school staff who prepare the food. Local law enforcement, area businesses, and our stellar network of volunteers will be transporting the meals to closed sites and driving Lulu the Lunch Wagon around on our mobile routes.

Community partners, business sponsors, and individuals have been stepping up to support our fundraiser to ensure this program remains strong despite changes at the federal level. You, too, can help, and we would greatly appreciate it! Visit healthylincolncounty.org to donate to Summer Meals.

To find a nearby location or check the mobile route schedule, follow Healthy Lincoln County on Facebook and Instagram for updates, fun activities, and any changes. You can also visit our FAQ page or email the Summer Meals Coordinator at summermeals@healthylincolncounty.org with any questions or for more information.

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