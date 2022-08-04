Lincoln County is blessed with an abundance of local restaurants and food-related businesses. From familiar favorites to newer arrivals, these eateries cater to different tastes and highlight different industries. Supporting these local businesses provides numerous economic and environmental benefits to the area.

To begin with, dollars spent at your favorite restaurant stay in our local economy. Restaurant owners and workers live in our communities and spend their money here. In addition, when restaurants use local contractors and vendors, they are directly contributing to other Lincoln County businesses. It is estimated that out of every $100 dollars spent at a local business, nearly $70 stays in the local economy. This is a much higher rate than when a similar amount is spent at a chain or nonlocal business.

Local restaurants also support the local food movement. From oysters and lobster to farm-fresh vegetables, most of our restaurants directly support local aquaculture, fishing, and agriculture. The environmental benefits of local food include a smaller carbon footprint and a greater focus on sustainability. You can feel good knowing you are also indirectly supporting other Maine-based businesses.

Another benefit of supporting your local restaurant is that like other local businesses, restaurants are often generous with local nonprofit organizations. We are very fortunate that a large number of our businesses are involved in the civic life of the county. After all, a business is also an investment in the life of our community.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing recognition that many of us are disconnected from where our food comes from. Supporting a local food-related business and the local food movement is a great way to find connection with what is on your plate.

Buying Maine-made food products is another easy way to support our local economy and the small businesses that are the backbone of the state. From maple syrup to honey to wild blueberries, consider exploring a new farm stand or roadside shop.

