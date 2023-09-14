If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably found yourself suddenly inundated with tomatoes over the past couple of weeks. Whether it’s green tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, Roma tomatoes, or any other variety, there certainly seems to be a current abundance.

At Healthy Lincoln County, we work hard to provide fresh local produce at our share tables across the county. Over the next few weeks, you may see so many tomatoes that you’re not sure how you could possibly use them all. I’ve certainly got a few ideas for you!

Growing up in an Italian family, when I think tomatoes, I think of freshly made tomato sauce. There is something comforting about a simple bowl of spaghetti, and it is a great way to use those excess tomatoes. If you’ve got tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil then you’re off to a great start.

If tomato sauce and pasta aren’t quite your speed, maybe try tomato soup. I hate to admit it, but I only recently discovered the magic of tomato soup and grilled cheese. Many people tried to tell me about the wonders of this simple combination, but in my mind, I couldn’t imagine how that combination would work! Once I finally gave it a shot, I was immediately converted to a tomato soup lover. As the weather begins to cool off and the leaves begin to fall, why not whip up a warm bowl of soup and curl up on the couch with a good book (or maybe binge watch your favorite show)?

Not quite ready to admit that summer is over? Try grilling a fresh margarita pizza to keep the spirit of the season alive. There’s nothing quite like sitting outside with a group of people you love and a pizza for everyone to enjoy. And it’s even better when you can show off your cooking skills in the process. This is certainly how I plan on using my tomatoes this week.

My final suggestion for you all is fried green tomatoes. I became a big fan of this simple recipe when I was living in the South. But even way up here in Maine, this recipe still tastes amazing! I know green tomatoes can sometimes seem intimidating.

If you’ve never tried them before then I definitely recommend giving them a chance. Go to southernliving.com/recipes/fried-green-tomatoes for a great recipe to get started.

Next time you find yourself at the Skidompha Library or the CLC YMCA, I encourage you to stop at one of our share tables and take some of those fresh, locally grown tomatoes for yourself. Whether you try one of the ideas I’ve recommended or one that’s completely your own, enjoy those tomatoes while they last!

