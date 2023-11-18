Holiday season is finally upon us! It seems like just yesterday we were enjoying the summer weather, but those warm summer mornings have been replaced by winter frost.

While fall easily snuck up on us, it is not too late to prepare for all those holiday meals. In just over a week, it’ll be time to cook the turkey, make some stuffing, and maybe even some pumpkin pie. No matter what you choose to cook for Thanksgiving this year, figuring out how much to prepare can be tricky. If you finish your holiday celebration and then suddenly realize you have more leftovers than you intended, then don’t worry! There’s plenty you can do with that extra food.

Of course, there’s the classic Thanksgiving turkey sandwich. This is a great and easy way to start chipping away at those leftovers, but there’s so much else that you can do if you’re feeling a little more creative in the kitchen. Do you love stuffing? Do you love waffles? Try leftover stuffing waffles! A recipe included below will help you use up that stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

If a Thanksgiving-themed breakfast isn’t your style, maybe try a leftover turkey pot pie. It’s a perfect meal when you need something warm and comforting to get through the day. And it only takes about an hour to prepare!

Once you’ve finished the turkey and the stuffing, it may be time to figure out what to do with all those green beans. I recommend trying deep fried green beans. This recipe could even be a great way to get picky eaters to eat their green vegetables.

There are certainly more ideas for what you can do with your leftovers other than just the ones I’ve named in this article. The most important thing is that we do our part to reduce food waste!

When it comes to those winter holidays, we all want to cook as many of our favorite seasonal recipes as we have time for. It’s easy to get a little carried away and wind up with more food than you intended, but there’s no need for that food to go to waste.

Whether you choose to repurpose that food for a new recipe or share it with your neighbors, there’s a ton of great options for what you can do with all those delicious treats!

Leftover stuffing waffles: foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/leftover-stuffing-waffles-5478358.

Leftover turkey pot pie: thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a10833/leftover-turkey-pot-pie-recipe.

Deep fried green beans: foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/deep-fried-green-beans-recipe-2104309.

