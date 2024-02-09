There are some places on this planet that truly make you stop in your tracks. Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville is one of those special places.

When you first arrive to the farm, you are greeted by acres of natural beauty sprawling around you. It is a spot that evokes a sense of peace, which is exactly what the farm’s owners, Anil Roopchand and Kelly Payson-Roopchand, are hoping for.

Kelly and Anil first met in Trinidad while Kelly was doing research for her doctorate degree. Anil grew up on a small farm in Trinidad and developed a love for animals at a young age. Kelly grew up in China, Maine and has a longstanding passion for agriculture.

In 2008, the couple decided to put her doctorate in agricultural education and his master’s in animal science to good use by buying a farm right here in Maine. As it so happens, Pumpkin Vine was the first farm they looked at while touring properties. Anyone who has seen the farm would understand why they chose it.

Over the years the farm has grown, and they now have 80 alpine and Nubian goats. When you listen to Kelly and Anil talk about their goats, there is no doubt that the well-being and health of their animals is their number one priority. And when you taste their dairy products, that love and care certainly shines through in the quality of their product.

It is not just their goat milk that makes this place so special, but also their dedication to sharing their land with the community. Starting in May, Pumpkin Vine has a farmer’s market with an emphasis on inclusion and community engagement. The Pumpkin Vine Farmer’s Market accepts EBT and encourages the use of SNAP as a way to ensure that fresh local food is available to everyone in their community.

They also host several free events (donations welcome), including yoga, Kid Hugging Day, self-guided hiking, astronomy lessons, and live music. As Kelly has said, they are “just the present stewards” of this farm and it is their duty to share its beauty and healing nature with the public. It is their hope that people will visit the farm and leave feeling renewed.

If you’re looking to visit the farm, the perfect opportunity is coming up next week! Their final winter market is on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your family and friends and be prepared to leave with lots of delicious local food. You can also visit the goats in the barn, but be sure to wear clean boots and use hand wipes to protect their pregnant mamas!

Pumpkin Vine is also looking for organic vegetable and fruit vendors for 2024. They are open to small and beginning farms as well as more established operations. If you own a farm and are looking for a way to engage with the community, reach out to info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com for more info!

Visiting the farm really is an incredible experience and is the perfect spot to enjoy next time you’re in Somerville!

