While many of us are aware of and utilize nutrition supports like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, there are some benefits that accompany these that are overlooked. These are programs that incentivize shopping with local farms, support the purchase of fruits and vegetables, and provide extra dollars during the growing season to increase spending directly with the farmer.

These initiatives are designed to support our local farms and increase access to nutritious foods. However, many of us do not know they exist! I admit I didn’t know about some until I started at Healthy Lincoln County this winter. Below is a brief breakdown of some of the programs that are in place to support food security and boost local economies.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP is a benefit specific for the purchase of food. Maine Department of Health and Human Services administers these benefits. While most of us think of using these dollars at larger stores, some smaller stores and farm stands do accept SNAP. For more information, go to maine.gov/dhhs/ofi/programs-services/food-supplement.

Maine Harvest Bucks is a program that provides bonus dollars to shoppers who use their SNAP cards at participating farms and markets. These dollars can be spent on fruits and vegetables. This season, shoppers will be matched 1:1 for their purchases (spend $10 with SNAP, get $10 in Maine Harvest Bucks!). Community-supported agriculture programs utilizing Maine Harvest Bucks are managed by Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. Farmers markets and stands using it are managed by the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets. As of last season, you could utilize Maine Harvest Bucks with Goranson Farm, Damariscotta Farmers Market, and Pumpkin Vine Family Farm farmers market. For more information, go to maineharvestbucks.org

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, is a program for pregnant/breastfeeding people and families with children up to 5. The cash value benefit is the benefit participants receive monthly for fruit and vegetables all year. The Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefit is an additional benefit to be spent with farmers from May through October. Farms that currently accept WIC in the area include Dharma Farm and Goranson Farm, though we may see an increase with the upcoming season. More information is available at maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/population-health/wic.

Maine Senior FarmShare Program is a food access program for income-eligible older adults and people with disabilities. This program provides a $50 share to a participating farm for each person who signs up. Last season, participating farms included Dharma Farm, SeaLyon Farm, Sheepscot General Store, and Spear’s Farm. Go to maine.gov/dacf/ard/seniorfarmshare/index.shtml for more information.

Farm Fresh Rewards is a program run by Good Shephard Food Bank designed for retailers. This allows SNAP shoppers to receive a 50% discount on eligible fruits, vegetables, legumes, and seedlings when cashing out. Rising Tide Co-op and Sheepscot General Store participate. Learn more at gsfb.org/programs/farm-fresh-rewards.

Community members can access multiple programs that they qualify for, and markets can offer the programs that work for them. However, these programs are currently underutilized by both shoppers and farmers/markets, and this may be partially due to a lack of awareness that they are available.

In January of this year, there were 3,605 individuals receiving SNAP benefits in Lincoln County, according to maine.gov/dhhs. This means there are at least that many community members who could benefit from the above programs, resulting in more money going towards local food.

Here at Healthy Lincoln County, we are working with a Farmers Market Promotion Program grant, which focuses on increasing use of some of those initiatives, starting with spreading the word that they exist and can make a difference in our community.

If you have questions about any of this as a farmer or as a shopper, please reach out to lgordon@healthylincolncounty.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

