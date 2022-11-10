Brunch, Please: Salt + Pepper Brunch Not to be Missed

On the list of things I am willing to get up early for, brunch is right near the top. A great deal on books is a very close second.

I joined Jessica Picard – dear friend and former LCN reporter – to throw down on some discounted books at Skidompha’s Secondhand Book Shop and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop during the Early Bird sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. We finished our shopping a little after 10 a.m., just in time to try out Salt + Pepper Social’s brunch offerings.

Opened by sisters-in-law Payson Cunningham and Shelby Faux in late July, Salt + Pepper Social is a plant-based market and deli at 67 Main St. in Newcastle. In addition to grab-and-go items like baked goods, salads, sandwiches, and amazing soft-serve ice cream, the business carries a selection of frozen items, host and hostess gifts, and all plant-based pantry items.

During our interview this summer, both Payson and Shelby spoke about the benefits of plant-centric dining. While I was won over to the concept quickly after trying a slice of the zucchini lemon cake available that day, there is a big difference between a baked good and crab cake eggs Benedict. Would a plant-based alternative taste the same?

Reader, it did not; it tasted better. But that’s getting ahead of the story.

Jess and I settled in on Salt + Pepper Social’s deck, enjoying the view of the Damariscotta River and apple cider mimosas while waiting for our meals. While I stuck with my perennial favorite of the previously mentioned crab cake eggs Benedict, Jess opted for an order of pancakes with raspberry sauce.

We repeated our last-minute decision from the brunch trip to King Eider’s Pub to add a side of carbs, this time in the form of home fries. Just like during that trip to the pub, it turns out we didn’t need them.

The eggs Benedict was massive and, much to my delight, dripping with hollandaise. (If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: there is nothing worse than running out of hollandaise mid-dish.) I marveled at the deliberate and balanced seasoning in the dish, remembering the conversation with Faux and Cunningham from months ago with they spoke about its importance.

In case the nonbelievers need to hear it again, I’ll repeat myself. A plant-based eggs Benedict – a crab cake eggs Benedict, no less – can easily go toe-to-toe with the traditionally made dish.

As can the pancakes! Jess gave me a sample of the fluffy goodness and it was also incredible. The raspberry sauce was an excellent choice on her part, as she didn’t end up needing the butter or syrup that accompanied the dish.

Needless to say, we both cleared our plates, leaving a smattering of home fries in our wake.

We ran into Shelby as we paid our bill, and I relayed my plans to come back soon. That’s when she dropped the bad news. Brunch is only a limited time engagement, one she and Payson plan to wrap up for the season around Thanksgiving, giving me and Lincoln County only a couple more weeks to try the hot honey chix sandwich.

In case you’re not a morning person and want to try the plant-based offerings before the seasonal shutdown, Salt + Pepper Social also hosts a tapas nights on Friday, which just shot to the top of my list of things to try.

Also, the business is currently accepting preorders for holiday and freezer meals on its website at sp-foods.com/order-online. The deadline’s Tuesday, Nov. 15, so get your orders in quick. You won’t regret it.

Bottom line: Salt + Pepper = Incredible flavors and unbelievable dishes.

Salt + Pepper Social is located at 67 Main St. in Newcastle. For more information, go to sp-foods.com, email hello@sp-foods.com or find the business on Instagram and Facebook.

(Maia Zewert is looking for the best eggs Benedict and cup of coffee in Lincoln County. To make a suggestion, email her at mzewert@lcnme.com.)

