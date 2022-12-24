If you ask a reporter to name some of their favorite parts of the jobs, the people they meet will be on the list nine times out of 10.

It’s one of the reasons I was particularly delighted to receive an email from Jake Abbott, a member of the Newcastle Fire Co. whom I met years ago on an emergency scene. For his day job, Jake works as the dean of students at Lincoln Academy, and he was wondering if I might be up for venturing to LA to join residential community for a Sunday brunch prepared by the school’s incredible culinary team.

My answer was an enthusiastic yes, which is how I found myself in the Lincoln Academy Alumni Dining Commons on a Sunday morning earlier this month.

Now if you’re like me, chances are your memories of school breakfast consist of anything from cereal and Pop-Tarts to cinnamon rolls and pancake-on-a-stick. (If you haven’t had this delicacy, chat with someone who went to a Midwest public school in the ‘00s.)

Chance are you do not picture French toast stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and raspberries topped with real Maine maple syrup, fluffy eggs, home fries with onions and peppers, and an array of fresh fruit, which is exactly what I was able to enjoy on Dec. 5.

“The best part of brunch, if you’re like me,” Jake told me, “is that there’s seconds.”

As the state requirements for school lunches don’t apply to dinners and weekend meals for residential students, brunch gives the culinary staff a little more room for flexibility and flare, Jake told me. We sat with other dorm parents and on-duty faculty at the “adults table” while the 40 or so dorm students spread themselves over a handful of tables, catching up on World Cup news in between bites.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chad McKernan, the maestro of the morning’s meal and self-proclaimed “glorified lunch lady,” agreed, saying it was “wicked satisfying” being able to try out different entrees during brunch. Previous offerings included sausage gravy and biscuits, lox bagels, and even eggs Benedict, a dish I do not know how it is possible to make close to 50 servings of in such a short time frame, but Jake assured me the feat was pulled off.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business, and I love food, but this … being able to make food for these young people and see them grow up, that’s really special,” Chad said.

Beyond the fantastic food, attending the brunch allowed a glimpse into what a weekend is like for the residential community. Students approached the table for a face-to-face check in with the dorm parents, informing them where the students were headed, which for some included a trip to Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park in South Portland.

Within 40 minutes, the dining commons was cleaned out, with virtually no sign that high school students, dorm families, and an acting editor had just had a satisfying and filling meal.

While brunch is not open to the public – trust me, I asked – Jake did mention he hopes the community can experience the LA cuisine at future events on campus.

“Food is a way … if not the best way, to build community,” he said.

I couldn’t agree more.

Bottom line: If there’s ever an opportunity to visit Lincoln Academy for a meal prepared by its creative and caring culinary team, take it.

(Maia Zewert is looking for the best eggs Benedict and cup of coffee in Lincoln County. To make a suggestion, email her at mzewert@lcnme.com.)

