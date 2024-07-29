Characters of the County: Creating Safe Spaces with Sarah Plummer

For a self-proclaimed “Downeast girl” like Damariscotta resident Sarah Plummer, contributing to communities across the country and the globe has inspired a connection with nature and sense of self that she strives to share with those around her.

A teacher of music and yoga, Plummer has devoted her life to empowering the people of Midcoast Maine; however, she traveled far and wide before deciding to settle down in her home state.

“I think it’s important that young people go out and check out other places, because maybe there’s something that you’re more suited to,” she said.

From the birthplace of world-renowned composer Wolfgang Mozart in Salzburg, Austria, to what is often called the creative capital of the world in Los Angeles, Calif., Plummer has experienced communities big and small, foreign and domestic, and, most of all, full of artistry and self-expression.

Bringing her experiences abroad with her wherever she goes, Plummer moved to the Twin Villages around 1990 after accepting a position as a music teacher at Nobleboro Central School. She left the job in 2000 to care for her two sons as they grew up. She was able to return to the same position nearly 16 years later.

“I love Nobleboro. I love the school, I love the community. I’m so thankful that I got the same job back,” she said. “The music room is a safe space.”

Years of face-to-face time with students in the classroom came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic roared through nations across the world. Like many, Plummer had to adjust, which meant developing a new approach to teaching.

Gathering students together was no longer an option in the spring 2020, so Plummer was unable lead a band practice and music class. To remedy the situation, she took an individualized approach, a strategy she credits for the open and caring environment in her classroom today.

“I would drive to their house, in their driveway, and they would be like on their deck, and we would do lessons … Some kids just wanted to talk,” she said. “I have this great relationship with kids, and then I teach them. Relationship first, teaching second. And it makes the teaching so much better.”

Once students were able to go back to school, they approached Plummer about putting on a musical production, something that has become an annual occurrence at the school with the support of staff, parents, and community members.

Recently, the students at Nobleboro Central School dove into the world of Arendelle and put on a production of the musical “Frozen” at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro.

“Their passion for theater … they were amazing,” she said. “There are some kids who are not strong athletically, who are not strong academically … This was their thing.”

Plummer said she appreciates that she can play a role in an activity that promotes self-expression and leadership opportunities.

When she’s not in the classroom or guiding her students on the stage, Plummer’s time is mainly spent outdoors.

Plummer has been an avid runner for years. Among other races, she has participated in the Boston Marathon twice.

Following two hip replacements from “running too many marathons,” Plummer said she needed a way to engage her body in a low-intensity, healthy, and stimulating way, and yoga was the answer.

She has been teaching yoga and exercise classes for nearly 30 years. Under the business name Maine Outdoor Yoga, Plummer heads over to the beach at Pemaquid Beach Park in Bristol Tuesday morning and evening, as well as Thursday and Saturday morning, to guide others in yoga for one hour.

“It helped settle my head … What really calms us down is being outside, so combining those two (things)? Perfect,” she said.

In addition to teaching yoga, Plummer is currently training for the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon, a sprint triathlon that includes a 400-yard swim in the ocean, a 17-mile bike route, and a 3.1-mile run. She is documenting tips for training in the “Triathlon Training Tips with Sarah” column of The Lincoln County News.

When winter rolls around, Plummer plans to once again offer snowshoe yoga classes in partnership with Midcoast Conservancy at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson.

Plummer’s reach in the community is vast. In addition to teaching music and yoga, which are her main passions, she devotes time to teaching spin classes and helping run children’s programs at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta, as well as waitressing at The Contented Sole in New Harbor.

“It’s not that uncommon to find people in Maine who, to make ends meet, do multiple jobs. I think that’s sort of the way of life,” she said. “I get to meet new people every night. There are just so many friendly people.”

While the world is full of places to settle down, Plummer said she is thankful to live in Midcoast Maine. Her gratitude stems in part from childhood memories, namely summers spent in Milbridge, a town on Narraguagus Bay.

“I grew up with the quintessential raking blueberries in the summer … My dad would sail us out to this island that had all this kelp and we would get the periwinkles off the kelp and sell them,” she said. “That was probably like my coolest, you know, ‘I’m a Downeast girl and this is what I’m doing for my summer job.’”

Plummer has observed and interacted with people from all walks of life, and she said the philosophy she carries with her is that everybody in the world is a potential friend waiting to be met.

In addition to that, she said if she has learned one thing in her life, it is that making mistakes is a crucial part of life.

“When we do make mistakes, that’s how you learn your best. You learn your best from trying something and it didn’t work,” she said. “I tell my students, too, whether you’re performing, or playing your flute, or whatever, it’s OK to make a mistake … I think mistakes are a valuable part of learning.”

