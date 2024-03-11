Characters of the County: Wil Dow Continues the Legacy

Lincoln County is full of families that have been here for generations and Wil Dow, of Waldoboro, is part of one of those long heritages. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because it is; most Lincoln County residents have passed his family’s namesake furniture store, Dow’s Furniture, at 280 Atlantic Highway, at some point.

While Dow, the current general manager of the family business, is passionate about furniture, being outside, playing pickup basketball, and when the time allows, he also enjoys working on cars.

A self-described “gear head,” vehicles are a mainstay passion for Dow, and when he isn’t helping run Dow Furniture, he’s tinkering on a project in his garage.

“I love all vehicles,” Dow said. “I couldn’t choose a favorite.”

Turns out, his love for cars isn’t all that different from his love for furniture. Dow said he’s able to walk into a furniture showroom, or someone’s home, and identify the pieces in front of him the same way he can with vehicles.

Dow said he’s learned a lot from furniture, but it’s likely the role that furniture plays in people’s lives that has surprised him the most.

“When I was younger, I didn’t understand that furniture is more than just an object: it’s part of their home, it helps people feel comfort, and we want people to love their home,” Dow said. “Furniture is more than just a job for me; it’s a passion to help our community.”

Dow said he’s worked in the warehouse, as a delivery driver, and a salesman. In 2018, he started his role as general manager.

“I grew up around furniture; I swept floors in the warehouse, helped deliver furniture in high school, and started in sales in college,” Dow said.

While he’s loved each position, he said sales have a special place in his heart.

“I love sales, it’s really fun and exciting to work with people,” Dow said.

According to Dow, people are generally excited to be in the store and helping them find pieces that can last a lifetime, and help them feel more comfortable in their own home is really rewarding.

“It’s a really enjoyable experience,” Dow said.

For Dow, working at the store is an active part of the community where he grew up.

Originally from Waldoboro, he attended Medomak Valley High School and graduated in 2013. In school, Dow said he played basketball and met his now-fiancee, Elise Wallace, who was a classmate of his.

“It was great to grow up in a small community. I think you take it for granted how connected you are,” Dow said.

After high school, Dow attended the University of Southern Maine in Portland, earning degrees in business and marketing in 2017, and then came back to Waldoboro to work in the family business.

Dow said working with family is a unique privilege and opportunity that can present its challenges from time to time, but that’s part of being a family and working together.

“The internal dynamics of running a family business are rewarding,” Dow said. “And we all have a common goal of running the business.”

Dow describes himself as an easy-going and laidback person, which he said is part of the atmosphere he tries to cultivate at the store.

One of Dow’s favorite aspects of living and growing up in the area is being able to enjoy the wilderness and all the opportunities that provides.

“It was nice being able to enjoy that and go on hikes,” Dow said.

The wilderness, while dear to the locals of Lincoln County, is also special for Dow, as evidenced in his name.

Wil, short for Wilmont, is named after his great-great-grandfather, who was a wilderness guide in Maine. According to Dow’s family lore, his namesake guided United States President Theodore Roosevelt along the Allagash River during a trip to northern Maine. A river, Dow said, that was dear to Roosevelt and helped inspire the creation of the National Park Service.

These days, when Dow isn’t at work, he tries to find time to tinker on some car-related projects and gets to play pickup basketball in the area when he can. When he can find time to get away, Dow also said he loves to travel and would one day like to get over to Europe.

However, Maine is home, and whenever he comes back from being away he feels a lot of gratitude.

“The thing is when you go on vacation, you come back and appreciate the area even more,” Dow said.

(Do you have a suggestion for a “Characters of the County” subject? Email info@lcnme.com with the subject line “Characters of the County.”)

