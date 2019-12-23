Hello, everyone, and season’s greetings!

Mom and Dad put the tree up and, well, I like being near it, but when I wag my tail (which is a lot), I tend to knock some of the ornaments off. The cats have nothing on me!

Boo doesn’t seem to notice the tree; there is no food on it.

This is a fun time of year, but also it is important to remember those who aren’t as fortunate. Donations to the animal shelter are one of the ways we try to help out others. If my mom had her way, she would adopt all the animals.

I am asking all my friends and family to donate anything they can. I have it on good word that peanut butter is a big hit. Shelters also need things like laundry detergent, towels, and blankets, as well as dog food, treats, beds, and toys.

On to our first letter from Francis from Rockville, Conn. (Wow! We are reaching way out!)

Dear Chunk,

Greetings from Connecticut. I have a question about popcorn as a Christmas tree decoration. Is that good for dogs to eat? I am, um, asking for a “friend.”

Happy holidays to you and yours. What is your most favorite Christmas gift?

Love, Francis

Dear Francis,

First of all, greetings to Connecticut from Maine!

So, as yummy as popcorn is, and I do get to have some once in a while, it really isn’t a good idea to eat it when it is decorating the tree. It can be hard to digest, and, well, the string may get ingested as well, and that can spell trouble. My advice would be to steer clear, my friend. As appetizing as it may seem, there could be some digestive issues afoot (actually, stomach issues).

My favorite Christmas gift so far is a red ball with feet. This thing is indestructible! It bounces and lands on its feet and is so much fun.

Hope this helps my friend,

Peace and love, Chunk

And this letter from my cousin Gary, from Peabody, Mass.:

Dear Chunk,

I hope all is well with you. My family and I moved to a new house a couple of months ago. We had lived for a long time in our condo and while I do like our new home and all the extra space, I am feeling a little sad and miss my old stomping grounds. I know you had moved from Mass to Maine to a new home. How long did it take for you to adjust? What did you do that helped?

Thanks, cuz.

Love, Gary

Dear Gary,

Hey man, good to hear from you!

Ah, yes, the move. I remember it well. When my mom and dad brought me to see the house before they bought it, I wouldn’t go in. I flattened out on the porch and would not move. There were all kinds of weird smells and sounds and I was not going in.

After they bought the house and fixed it up, I walked right in. It took a while to adjust to a new home and new area, but having my family around, along with my toys and favorite bed, helped. There were new places to explore along our walks. In Massachusetts, I could run free along a snowmobile trail near our house, but when we moved, there was no place near our house for me to run. I had to get used to a leash again, but it didn’t take too long for me to adjust.

I love the road we live on and I see some nice people and dogs on our walks. Time heals all, dear cousin. Hang in. Try to find a spot that is just yours and yours alone. Routines help and being with your family enjoying quiet times can help as well.

Hope this is helpful,

Peace and love, Chunk

Remember: As much as we would love Christmas dinner treats from the table, turkey is really not good for us. Keep candy, especially chocolate, out of reach. We also sometimes like to rip up wrapping paper and the pretty decorative items on packages, and this can be a digestive problem as well. Enjoy the holidays and be well!

(Chunk is a therapy dog who lives with his mom and dad, Linda and Ed, another dog, and two cats in Bristol.)

