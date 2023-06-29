The town of Damariscotta is in the midst of revising its comprehensive plan. This column is the place to stay up to date with the progress of the Comprehensive Plan Committee, find opportunities to share hopes and dreams for the town, and learn how to get involved.

A comprehensive plan is a shared vision for a community’s future, and includes a long-range look at its character, growth, and fiscal position. The planning process will result in a document that, beginning in 2024, will guide Damariscotta’s town government in planning, spending, and policy decisions over the following 10 years.

The “Envision Damariscotta” survey, closing Tuesday, Aug. 15, collects information about what those who live, work, recreate, or otherwise interact with the town love about Damariscotta, would like to see change, and think the comprehensive plan should address. The survey is available online at bit.ly/damacompplan, or on paper at the town office.

Over the summer, look for committee members around town and at community events such as Damariscotta’s quatroseptcentennial celebration at Round Top Farm on Saturday, July 1 following the fun run. Members will be promoting the comprehensive plan and providing more informal ways to add ideas to the process.

Members are also available to facilitate small group conversations about the plan for gatherings of neighbors, friends, coworkers, or other community groups. To schedule a conversation, call the town office at 563-5168 and leave a message for the committee.

Members of the Comprehensive Plan Committee include Jenny Begin, Danielle Caron, Rachel Collamore, Mary Devlin, Ann Jackson, Adam Jeffers, Mary Anne Moisan, Charles Swanberg, Derek Webber, and Damariscotta Select Board members Dan Hunter and Andrea Keushgarian. Isabelle Oechslie is the plan’s consultant.

For more information, contact a member of the committee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

