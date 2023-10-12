We want to hear your thoughts as we kick off a series of public engagement meetings related to the ongoing comprehensive plan update effort.

Join us on Tuesday, Oct 17 at 6 p.m. in Skidompha Public Library’s Porter Hall. Light refreshments will be served!

At this meeting, results from the recent community survey and other public outreach events will be shared. Then we will divide into small groups to discuss topics such as streetscape improvements, attracting and retaining small businesses, addressing parking needs, creating a downtown and village area that is inviting and a place that people want to spend time, and increasing arts and cultural amenities.

All in attendance will have an opportunity to share their ideas and voice their concerns. We are particularly interested in hearing what constitutes a thriving village in your mind. Does Damariscotta have those amenities? What might be our downtown and village area’s strengths and weaknesses?

And be sure to mark your calendar for additional public engagement meetings:

“Housing Issues and Opportunities” will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the Damariscotta town office meeting room

“Active Living,” which will involved discussion about bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and recreation, will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Coastal Rivers Round Top Farm in the Denny Conservation and Education Center. Please note new date and time.

We are inviting community members to submit their favorite images of Damariscotta for use in the updated comprehensive plan. Our goal is to collect photos of your favorite places in Damariscotta to highlight all that makes Damariscotta a special place to live, work, and play. Submit your high-quality images/photos via the link on the town of Damariscotta’s website in the “News” tab.

There are multiple ways to stay up to date with the comprehensive plan committee’s progress and future public engagement events. Subscribe to the town of Damariscotta e-newsletter. Watch for Public Notices from the Town of Damariscotta. Follow updates here in The Lincoln County News. Check out the comp plan project website at bit.ly/damacompplan.

The comprehensive plan will provide a new, shared vision for the community for the next 10 years, and provide policy guidance on a wide variety of topics, including housing, natural and historic resources, economic development, recreation, transportation, and more. It will also guide future budgeting decisions.

A draft of the document is expected to be released for public review, comment, and feedback in the spring of 2024.

