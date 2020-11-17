Damariscotta Historical Society Launches New Column

The Damariscotta Historical Society is pleased to announce that it will begin contributing columns to The Lincoln County News. In these columns, there will often be an opportunity for readers to guess the location of a particular image. Guessers may submit their answers — which should include where the photo was taken, who lived in the particular location and when, and what the connection was between that person and Damariscotta — to damahistsoc@gmail.com.

The Damariscotta Historical Society has continued to hold meetings during the pandemic to discuss future plans. These plans include the recurring column in The Lincoln County News, as well as inviting residents to provide input to be included in weekly columns.

The hope is to make old houses and back roads come to life with the information hiding in someone’s memory or closet.

