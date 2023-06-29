This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The sun is bright here on Round Top and it is 63 degrees at 10:15 a.m. on this first day of summer, and everything around my home is so green. We have had a lot of rain and cloudy days this month of June.

The groundwater level is high and the wells and springs are at a high level as well as our lakes and ponds. My little vegetable garden is doing well. I have enjoyed a meal of radish and spinach from my garden for the last two weeks. My zucchini and cucumbers are up and doing well. I have filled the hummingbird feeder for the fourth time this month and greatly enjoy watching the hummingbirds come and go all day long at the feeder while I sit on the sun porch watching them.

The warm rays of the morning sun are coming through the double kitchen windows as I start this article. As I gaze out the kitchen windows, I see a pair of cat birds having a morning meal of suet and grape jelly. I have already gone through a 32 ounce jar of grape jelly this month.

The plans for Damariscotta’s 175th birthday celebration are well underway. The organizers of the Damariscotta Quartoseptennial events include the Central Lincoln County YMCA, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, the town of Damariscotta, the Damariscotta Historical Society, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, and The Lincoln County News. We must all pray for good weather for the event.

The 5K trail run, walk, fun run, and other festivities will take place on the beautiful grounds of Coastal Rivers Round Top farms here in Damariscotta.

We had a record crowd attend the meeting the Damariscotta Historical Society put on at the Coastal River Conservation Trust building on June 21. The program was greatly enjoyed by everyone. I am pleased to say everyone enjoys history.

With the coming of Damariscotta’s 175th birthday, I am pleased to show you a set of old postcards which show some of the original homes that were here when Damariscotta became a town in 1848.

These early homes include the old Hall House, built in 1750 at the corner of Main and Church Street; the Matthew Cotrill House, built in 1832; the Damariscotta Baptist Church, built in 1843; the Col. William Hitchcock house and the Cyrus Cotter house, both built in 1840; the home of Rufus Flye, built in 1810, and the original home of B.D. Metcalf, the great shipbuilder here in Damariscotta. After his death, the building was sold and became a hotel called The Fiske House.

This is a small written article so to have room for these fine postcard pictures of buildings built before Damariscotta became a town.

Have a safe week and enjoy all the town events. We truly do live in a small and beautiful Maine coastal town with lots of caring people who are always willing to lend a helping hand.

I also want to thank Lincoln County television and Larry Sidelinger and his young crew for filming some of our local events so the county can see what’s going on in their area.

I also want to thank Valerie Seibel and her crew at the Damariscotta Historical Society for doing such a great job and all the fine programs they have put on and are working on: a job well done.

