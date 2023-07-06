The citizens of Damariscotta and the state of Maine have just celebrated another Fourth of July. This marks our 247th Fourth of July. This past week our town of Damariscotta was blessed with the sight of the American flag flying everywhere.

Dating back to 1686 when Maine was still part of the colony of Massachusetts, our forefathers recognized we needed a flag to represent our new nation and world. So in 1686 the New England colonial flag was made to fly over this section of land. This was the earliest notice of a New England flag emblematic of the union of more than one colony. The globe in the first quarter alludes to America, commonly called the “New World.” This flag was proudly flown over our new colonies with great respect and love.

Some 88 years later in 1774 the Taunton flag was made at Taunton, Mass. in 1774. Two years before the Declaration of Independence, this Union flag was unfurled with the words “Liberty and Union” inscribed thereon. This flag has historic value because it was the first to wave with that motto.

Some 44 years later on April 1818 the flag of 20 stars and 13 stripes was made. History records tell us on April 1818, Congress passed an act to establish the flag of the United States. Thirteen stripes alternated red and white and 20 stars, white on a blue field. The flag remains the same up to today with the exception of additional stars upon the admission of new states to the Union.

In my lifetime I have seen the states of Alaska and Hawaii added, making a total of 50 stars. What a great history these flags have gone through as our country has grown and the whole world has seen this great flag fly high over our nation’s capital and all 50 states and the U.S. embassies around the world.

The next time you pledge to our flag, truly take time to realize what each word really means. Just remember what these words really mean to our

great nation.

I so often recall the time period around 1946 when I was going to Franklin Grammar School. Each morning we would start off the school day with an opening program. We all took part in this program. First we would say the Lord’s Prayer, and then we would all salute the American flag. Then our teacher Mrs. Clark would sit down at the piano and play some kind of a good American song. We all would join in and sing together. I always enjoyed when we sang “America:”

My country, ’tis of thee

Sweet land of liberty

Of thee I sing;

Land where my fathers died

Land of the pilgrims’ pride

From ev’ry mountainside

Let freedom ring!

My native country, thee

Land of the noble free

Thy name I love;

I love thy rocks and rills

Thy woods and templed hills;

My heart with rapture thrills

Like that above

Let music swell the breeze

And ring from all the trees

Sweet freedom’s song;

Let mortal tongues awake;

Let all that breathe partake;

Let rocks their silence break

The sound prolong

Our fathers’ God to Thee

Author of liberty

To Thee we sing

Long may our land be bright

With freedom’s holy light

Protect us by Thy might

Great God our King

Even today at my age of 87, I still love to hear the song of “God Bless America.” The words still send shock waves of love, joy, compassion, and love of our great nation. I have been blessed to live here in the state of Maine where most people take the time to enjoy their family and love to hunt, fish, go boating on our lakes, ponds, and rivers.

The people of Maine have worked with landowners and now have thousands of miles of trails to walk, ride their bikes, and enjoy all the beauty of wildlife around them. Many of these things are free to the public so just take advantage of all these sports.

As I finish this article, the birdfeeders are full of all kinds of birds and three deer have been grazing in the meadow for the past two hours. The hay is so tall you can hardly see them.

Have a nice time with your children or friends and enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature.

