This article took place here in Damariscotta when Everett Stetson was master of Alna Lodge No. 43 in 1861. We find that on April 30, 1861, a middle-aged man from Newcastle had signed a petition to join Alna Masonic Lodge at the age of 40 years. He was a man of good statue, of sound mind, a good businessman, and believed in God. The candidate’s name was Stephen C. Whitehouse.

His petition was presented at the next lodge meeting and three Masonic brothers were chosen to be on the committee of inquiry. Finding Whitehouse favorable, his petition was presented at the following Masonic Lodge meeting and voted upon at the ballot box.

At that time, the Masonic Hall was located at the corner of Main and Water streets, a two and a half story brick building. The Masonic Hall was located on the top section. This building burned in 1943 and was the home of The Lincoln County News at that time.

Whitehouse took his first degree called the Entered Apprentice degree and having a keen mind and a great memory, was quickly ready for his second degree called the Fellow Craft’s degree. In a short time he was ready to take his Master Mason’s degree.

When we look back at this time period, it reminds us Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated as the 16th president of the United States on March 4, 1861. Then on April 12, came the outbreak of the Civil War and Lincoln called for militia to suppress the Confederacy.

Here again Maine had voted for Abraham Lincoln and we as a state would have to supply a number of soldiers to fight for the north, or Union army, against the south, or Confederate army. I have two great reference books on the Civil War, one called “Maine in the War 1865,” and the book called “Blue and Gray.”

We find that during the four long years of internal strife, the total number of troops furnished by the state of Maine was 72,945. Lincoln County furnished 2,973 soldiers, according to the War Department.

I now turn to the towns of Newcastle and Damariscotta for their records. According to the town register of 1906, a record of these soldiers was computed by the adjutant general’s office in Augusta. Newcastle had about 150 soldiers and Damariscotta had 98 soldiers in the Civil War.

Returning home after the war, these men felt a sense of comradeship and formed the Grand Army of the Republic, known as the G.A.R. Civil War veterans of Newcastle and Damariscotta formed the G.A.R. Harlow Dunbar Post No. 59 and met in the Glidden Brick Block on the third floor in their new hall. The building was also referred to as Union Hall.

There is a photo taken about 1900 showing a large line of G.A.R. soldiers standing in front of this hall with over 90 members. I also have a photo that was taken inside their hall showing some members and the bell, with the names of the members signed on the back.

This large brick block burned in 1908 and the Alna Lodge members invited the Dunbar Post No. 59 to come over to Damariscotta and let them have a room for their hall and they accepted.

I also have a group photo of 28 G.A.R. members standing on Main Street, Damariscotta, in front of Dr. Neil Parsons’ house. They all have a mustache or a long white beard.

My wife’s grandfather, Shephard Buber, was a Civil War veteran and served in Company C, 15th Maine Reg.

Alna Lodge No. 43 had a large number of members who lived in Newcastle and Damariscotta and many of these Masonic brothers went on to serve in the Civil War. Many of these men volunteered and felt this country needed them. All of these Alna Lodge members were willing to lay down their lives that all may be free, and the Union army united.

We must never forget the dates of July 1-3, 1863, when the Battle of Gettysburg was fought, and when so many Union troops, including soldiers from Maine, laid down their lives. At Gettysburg, 120,000 Confederate troops and 130,000 Union troops met in battle. When the sound of guns ended and the smoke cleared, over a quarter of both forces lay silent and dead on the battlefield.

One of these brave soldiers was a member of Alna Masonic Lodge here in Damariscotta and a resident of the town of Newcastle. His name was Capt. Stephen C. Whitehouse of Company K, 16th Maine. He fell first day of the battle on July 1, 1863, at age 43 years and 10 months.

In watching the “Antiques Roadshow” on Channel 10 and seeing so much interest in old Civil War letters, I would like to share one with you. It is about Whitehouse and it is a letter to Alna Lodge No. 43.

Writing from Edgefield, S.C., June 21, 1866, D.R. Dunisol, reports he was given Whitehouse’s certificate of membership by the widow of the late Captain Bland of the 7th Regiment, South Carolina Volunteers:

“To the Mailers and Wardens

Alna Lodge, No. 43 AFM

Damariscotta, Maine

Brothers,

The complete certificate of membership was found by Captain Bland, afterwards of the 7th S.C. Vols on the battlefield of Manafad (sic), and was sent to his wife, as she wrote to me indicates. I would have forwarded to your lodge before this, but want of mail facilities prevented my doing so.

Captain Bland, a good man and true Mason, lost his life at the battle of Chickamauga.

Had he survived the war, he would have attended to the duty himself.

Hoping that Brother Whitehouse himself is still in the land of the living, and is yet able to meet with you in the mystic circle.

I remain fraternally yours,

D.R. Dunisol”

In reviewing the book “Cemeteries in Newcastle 1758 to 2004,” by Geraldine Hanley and Nancy Hartley, I found that there were some 21 families of Whitehouses in Newcastle at one time.

