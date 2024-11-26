Good morning, America. I start this article with a few words of wisdom. This will be my 88th Thanksgiving here in our great nation. I have had the honor and privilege to see our great nation step up and defend the freedom of our nation and world.

Our young men and women carried our flag all over the world for freedom and shed their blood that all should be free. In my short lifetime I have lived through the era of World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Gulf War. We must never forget freedom is not free. Many of our young men and women have given their lives and our country has spent huge fortunes that each of us can truly live free in our great nation.

We have just come through another presidential election and the people have spoken. We must all unite and treat our neighbors with love, respect, and kindness. United we stand and divided we may fall.

It is now time to look forward to Thanksgiving and having your family all around you. Our country once again has been graced by the lord and the farmers here in our country have produced an excess of food for everyone.

While other countries are in a food shortage, the supply of hens, turkeys, and all types of meat are in great supply. Our food banks are full and ready to help and supply those who are in need. The Salvation Army also gives Thanksgiving baskets and even puts on Thanksgiving dinners along with many other organizations.

So those of us who have plenty, please give freely to the church food banks or the Salvation Army.

I have been blessed in my life to have had a great wife to spend some 60 years with. I have a great son, and now four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and I have had the privilege to have been retired 34 years.

The privilege to be able to live in my own home, have so many kind and caring people around me as neighbors, and have many of my Masonic brothers call on me and ask if I need anything, like a ride to the doctor’s office or the local drugstore at Hannaford.

Then those caring and thoughtful neighbors who call each evening and check on me: thank them all. I appreciate the kindness of Mother Nature for providing me with so much wildlife to see and enjoy and feed here at my home.

I would also like to take the time to thank all the members of the Damariscotta Historical Society for letting me share my history and knowledge and photos of Damariscotta, Newcastle, and Nobleboro area in my “Damariscotta History” columns. I am thankful for the rides they provide me with to their meetings and cribbage games that we have every other Wednesday at the Damariscotta Historical Society building.

I also want to thank the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle for providing me with the Sunday morning church sermon each Sunday which I read faithfully each Sunday after breakfast at home.

I also want to thank St. Andrew’s Church for providing me a ride on the first Wednesday of each month, to the healing Eucharist, and laying on of hands and luncheon afterwards.

I have to say, so often we older people are so grateful to live in a community of so many loving and caring people in the Twin Villages. Have a safe week, enjoy Thanksgiving with all your friends and neighbors and please remember the 2025 Damariscotta Historical Society calendars are now on the market for sale.

Please enjoy the old Thanksgiving postcards of the past years when a postcard meant so much and was beautifully illustrated.

I also give a grayer to all my friends, Masonic brothers, and cousins who have just passed on before this Thanksgiving holiday. I also thank the good lord I still can cook and I have just baked a carrot cake in a Bundt pan and have just taken it out of the oven. This should last me for the next five or so days as a dessert.

