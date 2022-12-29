Damariscotta History: Looking Forward to the New Year December 29, 2022 at 9:10 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta History: Postcards and Paper EphemeraDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!