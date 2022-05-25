Damariscotta History: Memories Along The Brunswick, Rockland Branch of the Maine Central Railroad May 25, 2022 at 10:52 am Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryRachel Carson AreaNewcastle HistoryPonder and StirDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!